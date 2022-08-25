 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DL: Jahkai Lang, senior, Troy

A two-way standout, the 6-foot-4 and 245-pound Lang will return to the offensive line but was a monster at defensive end where he made 51 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and one interception. Verbally committed to Missouri.

