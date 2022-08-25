 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DL: Tyler Gant, senior, CBC

Tyler Gant, CBC

Tyler Gant, CBC football

The 6-foot-3 and 285-pound Gant can play anywhere on the defensive line and make an impact. Last season he made 73 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions. Verbally committed to Northwestern.

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

