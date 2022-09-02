Dominant defense gives Marquette offense enough time to wake up, beat Summit

CLARKSON VALLEY — Marquette quarterback Jack Ahlbrand never lost confidence in Gavin Marsh, his favorite target.

The senior duo just missed on a couple of connections that epitomized a dismal first half of football Friday night for the Mustangs against visiting Summit.

“He came to me in the locker room and he said, ‘Keep throwing me the ball, I got your back,’ ” Ahlbrand said. “And I trust him and we've been throwing together since we were in seventh grade. So, he's my go to guy and I know he's going to pull some down.”

Marsh made several key catches in the second half as Marquette came back for a 14-2 win in the nonconference football game between Rockwood School District rivals. The teams split the only two meetings in series history, with Summit winning the last encounter in 2017.

Ahlbrand and Marsh found each other three times for 39, 28 and 21 yards, the last one being the insurance touchdown.

It was just enough offense, and a dominant defensive effort did the rest. Alex Bray and Bryan Fitzmaurice combined for five sacks and the Mustangs forced a pair of turnovers while holding a Summit offense that racked up 61 points the week before to just 120 yards from scrimmage.

“They're my pride and joy, right?” Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. “Those kids, they work their tail off every week to execute the high level.”

Marquette (2-0), No. 9 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, finally got its offense going, marching 79 yards on eight plays to open the third quarter. Ahlbrand found Marsh for a 39-yard pass and added a 24-yard run of his own before capping the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to give the Mustangs a 7-2 lead.

“We could definitely feel the momentum,” Ahlbrand said. “We were all drained after that drive, but the excitement of finally putting the ball in the end zone and doing what we needed to do the whole game was finally happening.”

Ahlbrand and Marsh connected for the knockout punch in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Marquette a 14-2 lead with 8:41 left. The score was set up by a tough 28-yard catch by Marsh two plays earlier to keep the drive alive.

Bray said he had confidence the offense would step up.

“All I knew was that we had to get the ball back to our offense and I knew our dogs would eat,” Bray said.

The first half was a defensive slugfest. Fittingly the lone points came on a safety as a host of Falcons defenders stopped Ahlbrand on a quarterback keeper in the end zone late in the second quarter to give Summit a 2-0 lead at the break.

“This is a great test for us,” Summit coach Eric Stewart said. “They are two classes bigger than us and we're not as deep, so we showed that and that exposed us tonight a little bit.”

Both quarterbacks faced intense pressure as the teams combined for five sacks.

Mohamed Omar and Dominic Nenninger were credited with sacks for Summit and Sam Sutter short circuited another Mustangs drive by forcing an intentional grounding call.

Bray, Fitzmaurice and Caleb Syfert got sacks for Marquette and Sean Keegan made a first quarter fumble recovery.

“It gets the team up and moving and it makes everyone excited,” Bray said. “I loved the crowd energy and that helps everyone.”

Despite holding the ball for almost 15 of the game’s first 24 minutes, Summit (1-1) couldn’t dent the scoreboard. The Falcons outgained the Mustangs 58-30 yards in the first half.

“We didn't protect, that was the name of the game,” Eric Stewart said. “Honestly, their front they were moving the line of scrimmage backwards and they were bringing pressure and it was tough for us to do anything offensively.”

Marquette didn’t help itself with nine penalties in the first half, the majority of which were false starts or holding calls against the offense.

The Mustangs cleaned it up in the second half with just one flag, a delay of game that was intentionally taken to give their punter more room.