NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Antonio Doyle had to run. He had a plane to catch early Saturday morning.
For the last year this would not have been an issue, but this Friday night wasn't like the last 51.
Doyle had a game to play.
A highly-rated college prospect, Doyle made his debut at linebacker for the Lutheran North football team after sitting 365 days following his transfer from Hazelwood West last September.
It looked like the 6-foot-4 and 225-pound senior was ready to make a years worth of hits in his first series as Lutheran North powered past Metro League rival Lutheran South 90-8 at LaMothe Field.
“It felt good to be reunited with the team,” Doyle said. “Going through practice and working with (those) guys you try to lead them off the field. It feels even better to lead them on the field.”
Doyle was one of two newcomers to the Crusaders' defense. Senior defensive back Roni Rutledge sat out the last year as well after he transferred from Ritenour. The two of them joined with junior defensive lineman Travion Ford to give the Crusaders their first taste of what their full lineup looks like for the first time this season.
It looks terrifying.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Lutheran North (3-1 overall, 2-0 league) held Lutheran South to 31 yards passing and zero net yards rushing. The Crusaders intercepted Lutheran South freshman quarterback Logan Slinkard four times and returned three of them for touchdowns. The Crusaders blocked a punt for a safety and then returned the ensuing free kick 48 yards for another score.
Lutheran North led 71-8 at halftime.
“You can't prepare for guys like that,” Lutheran South coach Derrick Colquitt said. “You have to continue to coach up your guys and hopefully they execute what you call. Hats off to Lutheran North and their team, just stars across the board.”
Lutheran South (0-5, 0-3) was overwhelmed much of the night, but it scored first. On the game's first play from scrimmage, Lutheran North snapped the ball over sophomore quarterback Brian Brown's head. He recovered the ball but was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Not even a minute into the game the Lancers had a 2-0 lead.
Lutheran South would also have a highlight reel moment when senior kick returner Jabari Harris motored nearly 90 yards with a kickoff return with 3 minutes and 25 seconds to play in the second quarter. It made the score 57-8.
“We have to get better on special teams for sure. You give up a kickoff return for a touchdown, that's never good,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said. “First play of the game, we snapped the ball over the quarterback's head, something we never do. We have a lot of work to do to get better.”
Lutheran North lost junior kicker Jacob Fuller on its first extra point kick with an apparent knee injury. He did not return but Reed said it was cautionary and that he could have returned if needed. Instead the Crusaders gave junior Jerrell Carter two cracks at kicking extra points and when both of his barely made it off the ground they turned to senior standout Itayvion Brown. A linebacker/defensive end/wide receiver, Brown already handles kickoff duties. He might have earned himself another job title after he connected on three consecutive point after kicks.
Brian Brown made his second start at quarterback for Lutheran North and completed eight of 11 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. Both of his touchdown strikes went to senior Jordan Smith, who had been under center until he was injured against Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 7. Brown made his first start last week against Westminster.
“He's kind of getting in and getting used to things. We'll keep evaluating, it's a fluid situation,” Reed said. “We're letting (Smith) heal up a bit and see how it goes. We'll evaluate it week to week.”
Rutledge made his presence felt on both ends. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back rushed for 90 yards on six carries and scored twice. He returned an interception for a touchdown for the Crusaders' first touchdown of the third quarter.
“I was itching to get back on the field. I love the environment,” Rutledge said. “I had to come back and ball my first game back.”
Sophomore running back Ali Wells rushed 11 times for 67 yards and scored twice. Senior running back Jaylen Head scored two short touchdowns. Freshman Rico Merriweather punched in the final score of the night on a 1-yard plunge. It was the only offensive touchdown the Crusaders scored with the mercy-rule running clock rolling in the second half. Lutheran North had two interception returns for touchdowns in the third quarter.
Reed empathized with Colquitt. He took some lopsided losses in his tenure at University City and Hazelwood West.
“You try to put your young guys in,” Reed said. “There's nothing you can do about the interceptions for touchdowns.”
Doyle didn't get in on the scoring, but there are more games to play in his senior season and more flights to catch. The tantalizing linebacker prospect was slated to go to Norman, Oklahoma for his official visit with the Sooners on Saturday. His body might be barking at him when he's up at the crack of dawn, but it'll remind him of what he's got to do Friday night for the first time in a year.
“I wasn't nervous,” Doyle said. “It was time.”