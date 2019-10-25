Lutheran North player Antonio Doyle reaches into the end zone in the last seconds of the first half for a touchdown. Lutheran North played football at Chaminade on Friday October 25, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CREVE COEUR — On any given night, Antonio Doyle can make his presence known on either side of the football.
The Lutheran North senior standout did it again Friday, wreaking havoc on offense with three touchdowns and on defense with a bevy of strong plays to lead the Crusaders to a 43-14 win over Chaminade in the regular-season finale at Don Ohlms Field.
“He’s a very special football player,” Lutheran North coach Carl Reed said. “An All-American. Has his choice of schools. And he’s an excellent leader for our program.”
Lutheran North, the No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and in the Missouri Media Class 2 poll, improved to 8-0 heading into district play, which begins across the state next week, thanks in large part to its 6-foot-4, 225-pound standout.
“I just feel like big-time players make big-time plays,” Doyle said. “Our coaches count on me, so I had to do it. They have a great team. It was a challenge. We locked in and focused. We still have some things to work on when we get back home, but it was nice.”
Chaminade (6-3), ranked seventh among large schools and third in Class 5, had a two-game winning streak snapped, as it continued a win-two, lose-one pattern that has lasted all season.
“We just made a lot of mistakes. We turned the ball over way too many times against a very good football team. And we were off offensively tonight,” Red Devils coach Antoine Torrey said. “We’ve got to move on. Like I told the guys, it’s the second season, everybody is 0-0. You never want to waste a failure, so we’ll learn from the mistakes and we’ll get better.”
Lutheran North struck first with a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive midway through the first quarter.
The Crusaders converted a 4th-and-1 near midfield and scored five plays later on a 3rd-and-8 when quarterback Brian Brown found Doyle wide open at the Chaminade 25-yard line. Doyle turned and found nothing but open space in front of him for a 44-yard score for an 8-0 advantage.
"I thought that was cool,” Doyle said. “It set the tone for my team on how we were going to come out and play. I was just doing what my coaches asked of me.”
The Red Devils' offense finally got going in the second quarter with a quick 3-play, 55-yard drive that was punctuated by a 43-yard scoring run by Amar Johnson. The PAT was blocked, but Chaminade was within 8-6 just more than four minutes into the period.
But any momentum the Red Devils had from the score quickly evaporated when Lutheran North's Ali Wells took the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a TD to make it 14-6.
“Ali Wells is a tremendous return guy,” Reed said. “He doesn’t get many opportunities to return kicks. Most people kick away from him. But, he got his hands on one and he was able to go.”
Chaminade got a huge defensive stand in the final minute of the first half on a 4th-and-goal sack by Michael Brightfield, but Cameron Griffin picked off a Brady Cook pass on the very next play and Lutheran North was in business at the Red Devils 15 with 43.3 seconds left.
“We turned the ball over twice inside our own area and they ended up scoring off it and that really flipped the game,” Torrey said. “Early on, we hung with them and then it just got out of hand with those mistakes and turnovers. It was not our night tonight, simple as that.”
Doyle took it on a direct snap from 1 yard out with 5.6 seconds remaining and the two-point conversion gave the Crusaders a 22-6 lead at halftime.
“I think that was a major turning point in the game,” Reed said. “They stopped us, but then to turn around and get a pick and a score and make it a two-score game really opened things up for us.”
Chaminade got to midfield just three plays into the second half, but a pair of sacks forced a punt and Wells punched it in from 7 yards out on the ensuing Lutheran North to make it 29-6 just before the midway point of the third quarter.
Jordan Smith picked off a deflected pass at the his own 14 and he capped off the ensuing 86-yard drive with a 29-yard catch as he fell backward into the end zone to make it a 30-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Doyle closed the scoring with another 1-yard keeper with 1:05 left to play to seal the win and send the Crusaders into postseason play.
“We left a lot of plays on the field today,” Reed said. “We didn’t play a complete game. We made a lot of mistakes. We didn’t close well tonight. We’ve got a lot of things we have to work on moving forward.”
