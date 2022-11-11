Dubose's TD on special teams, Love's ground dominance lead CBC past Marquette for Class 6 district title

TOWN AND COUNTRY — CBC senior Jeremiyah Love better get used to playing football in Friday’s weather conditions.

The Notre Dame recruit seemed at home in the gusty conditions with the temperature dropping into the 20s, a forecast not unfamiliar to his future home in South Bend, Ind.

“We get to run the ball a little bit more,” Love said. “It was windy (Friday) so they couldn’t pass it. When it's cold, when its wintertime, November, that’s the time to run the ball.”

Love scored three times to lead CBC to a 42-7 win over visiting Marquette in the Class 6 District 1 football championship game. He did all of his damage in the first half with 138 yards on just 11 carries while giving the Cadets a 28-point cushion at halftime.

CBC (11-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings and No. 6 in the Class 6 state rankings, will travel to either Liberty North (11-0) or Park Hill South (6-5) in the state semifinal on Nov. 19.

The game turned one minute into the second quarter on a big play by CBC’s special teams as Wyatt Haverstick used his 6-foot-2 frame to block a 25-yard field goal attempt that would have pulled Marquette to within four. Instead, Doreon Dubose scooped up the loose ball and raced 85 yards for a Cadets touchdown.

“At first when I picked it up, I didn’t know how I could return it,” Dubose said. "The sideline was waving their hands and saying run and I just took off.”

“Anytime you have a non-offensive touchdown, it kind of kind of does something to the momentum of the game,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “And I thought Doreon did a good job with the scoop and score.”

The play was a 10-point swing.

“We just didn't block it inside out,” Marquette coach Michael Stewart said. “They got a crease on us and they were able to block scoop and score off of it. And those types of the moments you wish you could have those back in the games. They kind of collectively added up tonight and it kind of put us in a hole that we had to try and dig ourselves out of.”

Love took over from there, scoring on runs of 5 and 2 yards. His final score capped a 9-play, 73-yard drive in the half’s final 57 seconds. Cole McKey got it going by finding Dylan Van for a 49-yard pass and Love rewarded Pingel, who elected to go for six instead of a chip-shot field goal to give the Cadets a 35-7 lead at the break.

“It was a situation to get another one,” Pingel said. “I thought it was a good chance to keep the momentum going into halftime, so I thought I'll take a chance with my good guy.”

With the big lead, Love was relegated to spectator in the second half. Ralph Dixon and Van took over the rushing duties with Van scoring on a 1-yard run for the second half’s lone score.

“We've got some great blockers,” Love said. “Our receivers did a great job blocking today. Everybody did a good job executing the game plan.”

Big plays were the theme in the first half.

CBC jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 45-yard touchdown catch by Jeremiah McClellan and an 81-yard touchdown run by Love.

“They (the Marquette student section) were chatting a little bit overrated stuff and that comment got me going,” Love said. “I had to show them.”

No. 8 large school Marquette (10-2) responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jack Ahlbrand to Gavin Marsh to cut the deficit in half late in the first quarter to gain some traction, which was halted on the blocked field goal on the next drive.

Ahlbrand went 17 for 38 passing for 260 yards and Marsh caught eight of those passes for 193 yards.

“Those kids defined this program,” Stewart said. “The last four years, they were it. They got us to where we're going right now and we got the program on the right path.”

CBC knows it will have a challenge if it is going to advance to the championship game to defend its state title.

“It will be a tough game,” Love said. " I think the key to winning is just executing our game plan, play physical and just come out strong.”