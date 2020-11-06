Duchesne defense clamps down to beat O'Fallon Christian

ST. CHARLES — You might have mistaken Duchense's Jamond Mathis for being a member of the O'Fallon Christian backfield because he spent a lot of time there Friday night.
Mathis recorded six sacks and his Pioneers teammates throttled the Eagles offense in helping Duchesne score a commanding 42-18 victory in a Class 2 District 2 football semifinal.
"Man, I've been working. I didn't feel anybody could stop me tonight," Mathis said. "We have a heck of a defensive coordinator in Coach Cory (Elmendorf) and he had ready to go. We came out and executed everything we wanted to do. We're coming on."
Duchesne head coach Charlie Elmendorf liked how Mathis performed.
Mathis also showed his speed on offense, scoring on a 17-yard run.
"We put good pressure on them all night," Elmendorf said. "Jamond really played well out there. He did a great job. Our defense overall was really outstanding."
Duchesne held O'Fallon Christian to just 62 yards on offense in the first half. The Eagles finished with 132 yards rushing and 151 passing, but most of those yards came late when the game was in hand for the Pioneers.
"We played really well," Elmendorf said. "We really played well on defense and we did some good things on offense. We have one turnover that led to their first score and a turnover led to their second one, too. So we've got a little work to do."
The game did not resemble the earlier meeting between the two teams when Duchesne scored a 32-31 triple overtime thriller back on Sept. 18.
"The last game went into triple overtime but we were ready tonight. We were firing on all cylinders," junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz said. "We worked as a team. Our pass defense really played well. Our whole team rallied behind our defense. We came out on top."
This game marked the third year Duchesne had advanced to the district semifinal. Now, the Pioneers get to keep playing. Duchesne (8-1) advances to play Lutheran St. Charles for the district championship next week. The two teams met earlier this fall with Lutheran St. Charles winning 35-13 on Sept. 11.
"This will be new territory for these guys," Elmendorf said. "We're excited to still be playing."
O'Fallon Christian finished 5-5.
"It didn't end for us like we would have wanted," O'Fallon coach Dakota Conway said. "They did a good job. They've got some great players and they have a good football team. Things just didn't go our way tonight."
Duchesne freshman quarterback Taron Peete ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Trevor Saguto, who showed he's most than just a kicker for the Pioneers.
Duchesne struck first after a 13-yard punt set the Pioneers up at the Eagles' 36. Two personal foul calls moved the ball to the 5. After a 5-yard loss, Peete rolled right and then cut back inside to score with 2 minutes, 48 seconds to play in the first quarter. Saguto added the first of six extra points for a 7-0 lead.
Facing a third-and-38 situation, Duchesne used an innovative play and a penalty to achieve a first down.
The Pioneers pulled off a hook-and-ladder play, with Cam Lee catching the ball and tossing it to a trailing Terrell Peete. The pass play went for 27 yards. With the penalty, the ball was on the Eagles' 28.
Three plays later, Peete found Saguto in the end zone for the touchdown with 5:20 left in the first half.
"He's making good progress," Elmendorf said about his freshman quarterback. "It's tough for a freshman in any situation. To be the quarterback and have all those weapons around you and wanting to distribute the ball and all that stuff, there's pressure but he's improving and doing a great job for us."
An interception by sophomore linebacker Jacob Heberer set up O'Fallon Christian's first touchdown. Heberer returned it 33 yards to the Duchesne 36. With 16 seconds in the half, senior Roddy Alexander caught a pass from senior quarterback Kaden McMullen. A high snap led to a block by Duchesne's Terrell Peete to make it 14-6 at halftime.
O'Fallon Christian's Heberer recovered a fumble to set up the Eagle's second score. McMullen found senior Adrian Taylor for a 5-yard touchdown pass. A failed two-point pass left Duchense clinging to a 14-12 lead with 5:40 left in the third period.
Duchense responded. Sophomore Antwon Hayden turned in the play of the game to provide a spark for the Pioneers. On third down, Hayden rumbled 64 yards to the O'Fallon 9. Hayden fought off two tackles at the Eagles 40 and kept going before he was finally wrestled down.
"I'm glad we won, that's it," Hayden said. "I had to power my way. I wanted it. I was tired after that run. That changed things I think for us."
Mathis then ran it in, giving Duchesne a 21-12 advantage. On the next series, senior Tyler Rufkahr recovered a fumble. The Pioneers scored five plays later with 8 seconds left in the third quarter when Taron Peete ran it in for the 5.
McMullen scored the Eagles' final touchdown when he vaulted over the line from the 1 with 5:06 to play. McMullen finished with 15 of 15 of 23 passing for 151 yards. He was sacked six times and picked off twice. He fumbled twice, losing one.
O'Fallon Christian attempted an onside kicked but Duchesne recovered. On the first play, Terrell Peete raced 52 yards for a touchdown. The Pioneers final touchdown came on a 2-yard run by junior Nathan DeGuentz.
"We've got some really good horses in the backfield," Elmendorf said. "We used our speed and power to wear them down. Our offensive line played well."
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
O'Fallon Christian at Duchesne Football
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.