Duchesne Pioneers at East Buchanan Bulldogs

What: Class 1 semifinal
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Duchesne 8-4; East Buchanan 12-1
Rankings: East Buchanan No. 2 Class 1 Missouri Media
Last week: Duchesne 35, Portageville 22; East Buchanan 14, Gallatin 6
Up next: Winner of Monroe City (13-0) and Adrian (11-2) at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Faurot Field in the state championship game
On Duchesne: Makes first semifinal appearance since 2005. … Has not played for a state championship since 1982. … Has won three in a row and six of its last seven games. … Lost to Class 4 No. 1 St. Mary’s, Class 3 No. 1 Cardinal Ritter, Class 5 quarterfinalist MICDS and Class 2 quarterfinalist Lift for Life. … Portageville’s 22 points scored last week is the most the Pioneers have allowed during the postseason. … Senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays has passed for 1,647 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior athlete Amorion Oliphant 849 combined rushing and receiving yards and has scored a team-high 18 touchdowns. …Senior Philip Peltes has made 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. At linebacker Mathis has made 70 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Rob Jones has made 57 tackles and seven interceptions. Junior Travion Mays has made 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
On East Buchanan: Reigning Class 1 champion. Won first state title in school history last season. …Makes fifth semifinal appearance. … Finished as the Class 1 runner up in 2004. … Defense has been outstanding as it posted four shutouts in a row the last five weeks. Gallatin’s touchdown last week was the first East Buchanan allowed since Oct. 14. … Has won 11 games in a row since losing 24-19 at Savannah in Week 2. … Has won 14 home games in a row. … Has not lost at home since rival Mid-Buchanan defeated it on November 13, 2020. … Scored a season low 14 points in last week’s win. Has averaged more than 42 points per game and scored 62 or more twice this season.