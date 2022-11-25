Duchesne Pioneers at East Buchanan Bulldogs

On Duchesne: Makes first semifinal appearance since 2005. … Has not played for a state championship since 1982. … Has won three in a row and six of its last seven games. … Lost to Class 4 No. 1 St. Mary’s, Class 3 No. 1 Cardinal Ritter, Class 5 quarterfinalist MICDS and Class 2 quarterfinalist Lift for Life. … Portageville’s 22 points scored last week is the most the Pioneers have allowed during the postseason. … Senior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays has passed for 1,647 yards, 18 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 727 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior athlete Amorion Oliphant 849 combined rushing and receiving yards and has scored a team-high 18 touchdowns. …Senior Philip Peltes has made 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. At linebacker Mathis has made 70 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. Senior defensive back Rob Jones has made 57 tackles and seven interceptions. Junior Travion Mays has made 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.