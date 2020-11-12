Duchesne Pioneers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

What: Class 2 District 2 championship.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 2 Duchesne 8-1; No. 1 Lutheran St. Charles No. 6-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com preseason, No. 3 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Duchesne 42, O’Fallon Christian 18; Lutheran St. Charles 13, Cuba 0 (forfeit).
Up next: Winner of Jefferson-New Madrid County Central in a state quarterfinal.
Stream: MSHSAA.tv (if available), $10 pay-per-view per screen.
On Duchesne: Makes first district championship game appearance since 2013. Last won a district title in 2012. … Lone loss this season came Sept. 11 against Lutheran St. Charles, 35-13. … Has won six in a row. … Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has thrown for 882 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for four touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Sophomore running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 387 yards and eight touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Terrell Peete has caught 19 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. … Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant has 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. … Sophomore receiver Cameron Lee has caught five passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 82 tackles and three sacks. … At defensive end Mathis has made 41 tackles and 11 sacks. … At defensive back Terrell Peete has made three interceptions. … The Pioneers have made 12 interceptions as a team.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Makes third consecutive district championship game appearance. Advanced to Class 3 quarterfinals last season. … Has not lost to Duchesne in their four meetings since 2017. … Did not play last week due to Cuba forfeiting. Played just one game since Sept. 25 after canceling games three consecutive weeks due to COVID-19 related quarantines. … Last game was Oct. 23, when it won at Troy 40-7. ... Junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 768 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Aaron Coffey has thrown for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Junior receiver Aidan McLean has caught 19 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Joseph Meclin has made 73 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and one sack. … Junior defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. … Freshman defensive back Kaleb Mays has made 18 tackles and four interceptions including one against Duchesne earlier this year. … Standout senior defensive lineman and Notre Dame recruit Gabriel Rubio has not been credited with any statistics since Sept. 18 against Hermann, when he recorded 13 tackles and four tackles for loss.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.