Duchesne Pioneers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

On Lutheran St. Charles: Makes third consecutive district championship game appearance. Advanced to Class 3 quarterfinals last season. … Has not lost to Duchesne in their four meetings since 2017. … Did not play last week due to Cuba forfeiting. Played just one game since Sept. 25 after canceling games three consecutive weeks due to COVID-19 related quarantines. … Last game was Oct. 23, when it won at Troy 40-7. ... Junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 768 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Junior quarterback Aaron Coffey has thrown for 901 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. … Junior receiver Aidan McLean has caught 19 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Joseph Meclin has made 73 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and one sack. … Junior defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer has made 51 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. … Freshman defensive back Kaleb Mays has made 18 tackles and four interceptions including one against Duchesne earlier this year. … Standout senior defensive lineman and Notre Dame recruit Gabriel Rubio has not been credited with any statistics since Sept. 18 against Hermann, when he recorded 13 tackles and four tackles for loss.