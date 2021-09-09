Duchesne Pioneers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

On Duchesne: Won last year’s Class 2 district championship game against Lutheran St. Charles 16-13. Lost the regular season meeting 35-13. … Sophomore quarterback Taron Peete saw most of the action in last week’s win against Macon as he passed for 186 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mayes opened the season under center against Lift For Life and passed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Terrell Peete has rushed for 176 yards. Junior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Rob Jones has six receptions for 100 yards. Junior receiver Cameron Lee has four receptions for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has 23 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive back Ethan Kissell has 16 tackles. Defense has five interceptions in two games.