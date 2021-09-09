Duchesne Pioneers at Lutheran St. Charles Cougars

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Duchesne 2-0; Lutheran St. Charles 1-1.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 5 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 2 Class 2 Missouri Media; Lutheran St. Charles, No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Duchesne 21, Macon 14; Lutheran St. Charles 46, Chaminade 6.
Stream: YouTube.com, search Lutheran Cougars Stadium Activities.
On Duchesne: Won last year’s Class 2 district championship game against Lutheran St. Charles 16-13. Lost the regular season meeting 35-13. … Sophomore quarterback Taron Peete saw most of the action in last week’s win against Macon as he passed for 186 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted twice. Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mayes opened the season under center against Lift For Life and passed for 96 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Terrell Peete has rushed for 176 yards. Junior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Junior receiver Rob Jones has six receptions for 100 yards. Junior receiver Cameron Lee has four receptions for 70 yards and scored two touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has 23 tackles and an interception. Junior defensive back Ethan Kissell has 16 tackles. Defense has five interceptions in two games.
On Lutheran St. Charles: Bounced back from Week 1 loss to Denver Lutheran with a dominating win over Chaminade. ... Had its four-game win streak over Duchesne snapped in last season’s Class 2 district championship game. Won last year’s regular season matchup 35-13. … Senior quarterback Aaron Coffey has completed 29 of 47 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back and Stanford recruit Arlen Harris Jr. has rushed for 149 yards and five touchdowns and caught a team-high seven passes for 84 yards. Senior running back Rhoderick Gibson has rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries. … Sophomore linebacker Ayden Harris has 21 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive lineman and Arkansas State recruit Ashtin Rustemeyer has eight tackles and a team-best three tackles for loss.