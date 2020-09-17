Duchesne Pioneers at O'Fallon Christian Eagles

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Duchesne 2-1; O’Fallon Christian 0-3.

Last week: Lutheran St. Charles 35, Duchesne 13; Kirksville 43, O’Fallon Christian 26.

Stream: No stream will be available. For updates follow @Athletics_DHS for updates.

On Duchesne: Since 2012 leads the series 4-2, including a 21-14 victory last season. ... Allowed 29 fourth-quarter points last week against Lutheran St. Charles. ... Freshman quarterback Taron Peete has completed 26 of 60 passes for 461 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Sophomore running back Antwon Hayden has rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Amorion Oliphant has caught eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Cameron Lee has caught three passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Six receivers have caught three or more passes. … Junior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 24 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Ethan Kissell has made 21 tackles and an interception. Sophomore defensive back Terrell Peete has made 19 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Keshawn Hayden has made 16 tackles and three sacks.

On O’Fallon Christian: First 0-3 start since 2016. ... Senior quarterback Kaden McMullen has completed 32 of 58 passes for 296 yards and been intercepted twice. McMullen has rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Roddy Alexander rushed 11 times for 111 yards and a touchdown against Kirksville. It was his first time breaking the 100-yard plateau since 2018. Senior AJ Taylor has rushed for 155 yards. Alexander, Taylor and senior Kalin Black have caught a combined 23 passes for 222 yards. … At linebacker, Taylor has made 32 tackles and two tackles for loss. Senior defensive end Cole Wunderlich has made 25 tackles and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Cartel Ecford-Green has made 24 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.