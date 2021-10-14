Duchesne Pioneers at Winfield Warriors

On Duchesne: Has won three in a row since losing successive games to Lutheran St. Charles and Quincy Notre Dame. Its past three wins have come against St. Charles, Borgia and DuBourg, which are a combined 1-18. ... Has won two in a row and three of its last four against Winfield. … Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays has passed for 820 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore Taron Peete has passed for 373 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 358 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Terrell Peete has rushed for 435 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught 13 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Rob Jones has caught 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Cameron Lee has 12 receptions for 190 and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Amorion Oliphant has six receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 62 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Trevor Saguto has made 48 tackles and two interceptions. Terrell Peete and Jones have a combined six interceptions.