Duchesne Pioneers at Winfield Warriors

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Duchesne 5-2; Winfield 5-2.
Rankings: Duchesne, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 2 Missouri Media.
Last week: Duchesne 50, DuBourg 6; Winfield 43, Warrenton 28.
On Duchesne: Has won three in a row since losing successive games to Lutheran St. Charles and Quincy Notre Dame. Its past three wins have come against St. Charles, Borgia and DuBourg, which are a combined 1-18. ... Has won two in a row and three of its last four against Winfield. … Junior quarterback Josh Baker-Mays has passed for 820 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Sophomore Taron Peete has passed for 373 yards, four touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Junior running back Jamond Mathis has rushed for 358 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Terrell Peete has rushed for 435 yards and one touchdown. He’s also caught 13 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Rob Jones has caught 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Cameron Lee has 12 receptions for 190 and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Amorion Oliphant has six receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Nathan DeGuentz has made 62 tackles and an interception. Senior linebacker Trevor Saguto has made 48 tackles and two interceptions. Terrell Peete and Jones have a combined six interceptions.
On Winfield: Last week’s win over Warrenton clinched the first GAC North title in school history. ... Last week was the first time this season it scored fewer than 50 points in a victory. ... Has won consecutive games since it was defeated by Orchard Farm. ... Formed a co-op with Elsberry this season for the first time in football. … Senior quarterback Wade Ellison has passed for 1,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted six times while rushing for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Junior running back Draven Ham has rushed for 537 yards and eight touchdowns Senior receiver Austin Carson has caught 24 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Austin Bray has 26 catches for 282 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Hunter Dunn has made 45 tackles and five tackles for loss. Senior Cole Sams has made 43 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks. Defense has made eight interceptions.