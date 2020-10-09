Duchesne uses one-two punch to knock off Westminster

ST. CHARLES — Sophomore running backs Antwon Hayden and Jamond Mathis pack a powerful one-two punch for the Duchesne football team.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hayden scored three touchdowns and the 6-foot-4, 222-pound Mathis added two scores to guide the Pioneers to a 35-13 victory over Westminster on Friday night.
Duchesne (5-1) did not play last week because Father Tolton could not participate. This was the first game of the season for Westminster. Located in St. Louis County, the school was prevented from playing under the county's health guidelines, which have since been lifted.
Hayden rushed for 141 yards on 12 carries. He scored on runs of 2, 16 and 8 yards. Mathis gained 69 yards on 11 carries. Mathis reached the end zone on runs of 18 and 5 yards.
The two backs are great friends. They do everything together.
"Where you see 17 (Mathis), you see 22 (Hayden)," Mathis said. "We lift together. We work out together. We feed off each other out there on the field."
The two may like to joke around, but they are serious on the field.
"We love to play," Hayden said. "Our O-line did a great job and dominated. We ran hard. We just kept going. We're power backs and they can't stop that. We didn't get to play last week - so we were very motivated today."
Duchesne coach Charlie Elmendorf likes how his two young backs perform.
"Those two were doing so well, you don't want to mess up a good thing," Elmendorf said. "They're both great players. They work hard. They are good leaders on the team. They play defense all the time. We count on them a lot. They're doing a really good job for us."
The young duo impressed Westminster coach Butler B'ynote, who was making his debut with the Wildcats.
"Man, those guys have a tremendous future ahead of them," B'ynote said. "I've known those guys since they were in the eighth grade. They've grown a little bit and put on some weight. They have a really bright future. They did a good job running behind their line. They're hard to bring down. You have to gang tackle those guys."
Duchesne improved to 6-2 against Westminster. The two teams last played in 2013 with the Pioneers scoring a 17-10 victory.
The Pioneers took the opening kickoff and went 40 yards on nine plays with Hayden scoring from the 2. Junior Trevor Saguto kicked the first of five extra points.
Duchesne made it 14-0 with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play in the first quarter when Mathis went up the middle and scored on a power run from the 18.
The Pioneers went into intermission up 21-0 after scoring with 54 seconds left on a 5-yard run by Mathis. An improvised shovel pass set up the score.
Freshman quarterback Taron Peete was scrambling when he tossed the ball to Hayden, who bolted 39 yards through the Wildcats to the 5, setting up the score by Mathis.
"We do some things like that with our running backs, but that's not something that we practice," Elmendorf said. "Because we practice other things, we were able to pull that off. He (Peete) sees the field really well and he saw that and made it happen."
Hayden liked the play.
"It came from out of nowhere," Hayden said. "We had to make a play quick. It was a good play. Maybe we should put that play in."
Late in the third quarter, Westminster junior Webb Sterling forced Hayden to fumble and he recovered it and rambled 15 yards to the Duchesne 20. Five plays later, junior LJ Minner scored from the 5 to trim the deficit to 21-7.
Duchesne didn't panic. The Pioneers came back and went 65 yards on six plays to go ahead 28-7. Hayden went inside and then bounced outside and showed his speed to score from the 16.
Westminster's Josh Baker-Mays made his varsity debut at quarterback. The strong-armed sophomore finished 14-of-22 for 166 yards and a touchdown. His TD pass was a beauty. Facing a fourth-and-7 from the 24, Minner scrambled and found junior Ben Broadhurst at the goal line. Broadhurst jumped up and caught the ball above his head for the touchdown.
"Josh has a really strong arm and lot of great attributes to him," B'ynote said. "He gave us a lot of good things to look forward to. That touchdown pass, wasn't that something? You have to execute and they both did on that play."
Elmendorf liked what he saw from his squad.
"We expected a battle and we got one," Elmendorf said. "I thought our kids played hard. We were missing three kids (two starters) who were quarantined. I thought the kids really responded well. We have some goals at the end of season. I hated missing playing last week, but we got this game in and it was good for us."
B'ynote was glad his squad finally got to step on the gridiron and play.
"It feels really good. It kind of almost feels a little surreal to finally come out and play a game," B'ynote said. "We were excited about. We arranged to play this game. They had an opening and they wanted to schedule the game and I thought it would be a good matchup for us. We did some good things in this game. They were just a little bit too much for us."
