Duchesne's playmakers fuel big conference win over St. Dominic

ST. CHARLES — Jamond Mathis and Amorion Oliphant are playmakers. They showed why Friday night.

Mathis forced and recovered an early fumble and scored a pair of touchdowns, while Oliphant had a big kickoff return to set up the go-ahead TD and scored on a late run to seal the game and lift Duchesne to a 20-10 win over St. Dominic in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association game at Duchesne's Frank Barro Stadium.

After alternating wins and losses through the season's first six weeks, Duchesne (4-3 overall, 2-2 AAA) earned its first two-game winning streak under first-year coach Vince Morris after a night in which the school honored its 1982 state runner-up team.

“The back-to-back wins got our team fired up,” Mathis said. “I feel like we're unstoppable now. I feel like we can come out and beat everybody.”

St. Dominic (3-4, 0-4) lost its third successive game and fourth in its last five contests following the first meeting between the two teams since Sept. 22, 2017.

“It was a real physical game and they've got some great players up front in 17, 1 and 2 (Mathis, Oliphant and Rob Jones) who are dynamic with the ball in their hands,” Crusaders coach Blake Markway said. “I was impressed with their physicality on both sides of the ball in the trenches, and I don't think we matched it tonight.”

With the game tied 7-7 entering the second half, St. Dominic took the opening kickoff and drove 59 yards in nine plays and grabbed a three-point lead when Max Nash kicked a 23-yard field goal.

But Oliphant caught the ensuing kickoff at his own 22 and raced 43 yards to set up the Pioneers at the Crusader 35-yard line.

“I caught it and I looked in the middle,” he said. “There wasn't nothing right there, so I broke it outside. I had one person to beat, but I didn't beat him.”

Seven plays later, Mathis rumbled in from 4 yards out to give Duchesne its first lead of the night at 14-10 with 2 minutes and 16 seconds left in the third quarter.

“He's a playmaker, man,” Morris said. “He's the best-kept secret in the state. People think because he plays Class 1 football that he's not that dude. He's that dude. And I'm glad he's finally getting to show that off.”

After the Pioneers defense came up with a pair of fourth-quarter stops, Oliphant then put the game out of reach with a 32-yard scoring run on a third-and-2 play with 2:42 remaining.

“He's a kid that coming into the season I was excited about because of some of the things I saw on film when I took the job,” Morris said. “Man, he had 23 touches last year. That kid needs to touch the ball 23 times a game. He's a phenomenal football player on both sides of the ball and he's a great kid.”

The Duchesne defense came up with one more big play when Jeremy Cochrum fell on a loose ball with 1:31 left to seal the victory.

St. Dominic recovered a pooch kick on the game's opening kickoff and preceded to go 36 yards in 10 plays, chewing up 5:27 of clock time and taking a 7-0 lead on a Sam Cross 2-yard touchdown run.

“We worked on that (pooch kick) this week,” Markway said. “We saw some things on film where we thought we could actually basically throw a pass with our kicker's leg. We did a great job of executing and we thought that was gonna be big for stealing a possession.”

Later in the quarter, Mathis recovered a fumble at the Crusader 28 and converted that into a TD two plays later when he raced in from 17 yards out to tie the game 7-7 with 3:06 left in the first quarter.

“I was fired up,” Mathis said. “Coach said, 'You want it?' I said, 'Yes, sir.' So, I had to go take it.”

The game turned into a punting affair after that with the teams combining for four consecutive punts before St. Dominic pieced together another long drive that lasted nearly six minutes but resulted in no points when Nash's 49-yard field goal attempt fell just short, leaving the teams knotted at halftime.