Dunlap Eagles at Mascoutah Indians

On Dunlap: Makes sixth consecutive playoff appearance. Finished as the Class 5A runner-up for the first time in school history in 2017, when it went 13-1. … Finished fourth in the Mid-Illini Conference behind Washington, Morton and Pekin. … Beat Washington 21-17 on Sept. 17 for its only win over a .500 team this season. Four of its five wins came against teams with four or fewer wins. … Outscored East Peoria (0-9), Limestone (1-8) and Canton (3-6) a combined 129-0 during three-game win streak.

On Mascoutah: Makes its third consecutive playoff appearance and first under new coach Aaron Hilgendorf. Advanced to the semifinals in 2019, where it was defeated by eventual Class 5A champion Rochester 56-34. … Indians are playing without senior quarterback Chase Hanson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Highland in Week 8. In eight games Hanson passed for 1,968 yards, 23 touchdowns, was intercepted eight times and rushed for 1,015 yards and 19 touchdowns. Junior Zane Timon stepped in Week 9 against Carbondale and passed for 183 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Phoenix Mendiola has rushed for 427 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore running back Devon Parks has rushed for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Allen Middleton has caught 46 passes for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior receiver Quincy Hall has caught 37 passes for 781 yards and seven touchdowns. …Senior linebacker Logan Will has made 84 tackles, four sacks and recovered two fumbles. Senior defensive lineman Tommy Beck has made 49 tackles and six sacks. ... At defensive back, Hall has made 34 tackles and three interceptions.