Dupont pounds out four more touchdowns as Lindbergh tops Lafayette

The Lancers were put in a tough spot early when starting senior quarterback Brandon Keen was injured in the first quarter and didn’t play after the Lancers second series. Sophomore Zae Jones stepped in under center. A playmaker with electric moves who had nearly 200 yards of offense last week, Jones was under pressure as Lindbergh’s defensive front swarmed him. He was able to shake loose twice on busted plays for runs of 23 and 21 yards. They were the Lancers longest plays from scrimmage on the night.

Jones showed some inexperience passing as he completed 9 of his 15 attempts for 95 yards and was intercepted twice. He did find senior receiver Jude Tenny for an 11-yard touchdown with 6 minutes and 30 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but even that came as he was being dragged down for what was nearly a sack just before floating the ball to the end zone.

“Zae stepped in and we’ve got a young offensive line and we’re learning,” Manne said. “You have to take care of the football, you can’t give it to the other team.”

Lafayette was better in the second half as it managed to keep Lindbergh off the board and won the half 6-0. Manne said he’ll take the positives out of Friday night into next week.