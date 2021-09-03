Dupont pounds out four more touchdowns as Lindbergh tops Lafayette

SAPPINGTON – Adam Dupont had never been so mad after he scored a touchdown.
A senior running back for the Lindbergh High football team, Dupont was on the verge of punching in a breakaway score only to be stripped at the 2-yard-line. The ball skittered into the green and gold end zone and Dupont was able to roll onto it for six points Friday night.
“I was so mad at myself. I hadn’t fumbled in so long,” Dupont said. “I think I jinxed myself last week. I said to my boys I haven’t fumbled in a while. He just came down and smacked the ball out of my hands.”
It was the only thing that didn’t go right for Dupont as he helped power Lindbergh to a 26-6 win over Lafayette in a Suburban Conference Red Pool contest at Lindbergh.
Lindbergh (2-0 overall, 1-0 league) has won four of its last five against Lafayette (0-2, 0-1).
The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Dupont carried the ball 23 times for 186 yards and scored four touchdowns to give him eight on the season. Lindbergh’s offense has made its hay on the ground through two games. It has completed 10 total passes while alternating between senior quarterback Dominic Marino and sophomore Owen Norman.
“I just give it all to my O-linemen,” Dupont said. “They work so hard in practice. These guys are so strong up front, they can move guys around and the holes are huge for me. I can break one or two tackles and take it all the way.”
Or nearly all the way. Dupont’s first touchdown was a nice and easy 2-yard run that came after he broke off a 50-yard scamper on fourth-and 1 at the Flyers own 49. Lafayette managed to catch him by his shoestrings.
“Last week I almost got hawked (from behind),” Dupont said. “Everyone tells me I’ve got a trailer hitched on my back.”
The holes Dupont ran through much of Friday night were big enough for a trailer, a tractor trailer. The Lindbergh offensive line impressed as it pushed Lafayette on its heels play after play. It’s why Lindbergh coach Nathan Norman elected to let the Flyers go for it on their own side of the field on fourth down on their first possession of the game. It reinforced just how much he trusts his horses up front.
“It’s great that our coach has that confidence in us,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Ben Stelken said. “I know he always believe in us. He knows we’re going to do the best we can every single play. I love that he believes in us. I believe in him. We all believe in each other.”
Lafayette was unable to do much with Lindbergh’s offense in the first half, but a fourth-down stop here, a loose ball that Dupont doesn’t roll onto in the end zone there, and maybe the Lancers don’t go into halftime trailing 26-0.
“Two plays, but you’ve got to create your own luck,” Lafayette coach Boyd Manne said.
The Lancers were put in a tough spot early when starting senior quarterback Brandon Keen was injured in the first quarter and didn’t play after the Lancers second series. Sophomore Zae Jones stepped in under center. A playmaker with electric moves who had nearly 200 yards of offense last week, Jones was under pressure as Lindbergh’s defensive front swarmed him. He was able to shake loose twice on busted plays for runs of 23 and 21 yards. They were the Lancers longest plays from scrimmage on the night.
Jones showed some inexperience passing as he completed 9 of his 15 attempts for 95 yards and was intercepted twice. He did find senior receiver Jude Tenny for an 11-yard touchdown with 6 minutes and 30 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but even that came as he was being dragged down for what was nearly a sack just before floating the ball to the end zone.
“Zae stepped in and we’ve got a young offensive line and we’re learning,” Manne said. “You have to take care of the football, you can’t give it to the other team.”
Lafayette was better in the second half as it managed to keep Lindbergh off the board and won the half 6-0. Manne said he’ll take the positives out of Friday night into next week.
“I was pleased with our kids effort in the second half,” Manne said. “I think we really came together as a team tonight with some competitiveness and some fight. I’m proud of them. We’ll get back after things Monday.”