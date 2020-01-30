Dwindling numbers push Carlyle to move into 8-man football

Smith said one of the determining factors to moving to 8-man came in December when the IHSA's proposal to have districts for football, in which similarly sized schools would be grouped together, was not passed.

Of the seven football-playing Cahokia Conference's members, Carlyle's 319.5 enrollment listed by the IHSA is the smallest. Wesclin (386.5) and Red Bud (373.5) also are below 400 and Breese Central is at 580, but Salem (691.5), Columbia (677) and Freeburg (647) all double Carlyle's IHSA-listed enrollment.

"Had districts been approved, we would have sucked it up, taken our lumps and moved into district play," Smith said. "I knew there were going to be teams in our boat and districts was the light at the end of the tunnel. When that went away, the tunnel got really dark."

According to IHSA enrollment figures, Carlyle is the largest school to join the 8-man football ranks. The next largest is Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland with a combined enrollment of 308.

The average enrollment for the 22 teams in the 8-man division is 174.

Carlyle junior Hunter Rose, who led the team with 320 rushing yards on 71 carries last fall, is happy his senior season will include football games.

"Some people have thought this won't be the best thing for us, they didn't want us to go from 11-man to 8-man," Rose said. "They thought it was going down or giving up, but that's not the case. It's still football."