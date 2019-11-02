CAHOKIA — Connor Sands figured the flood was coming.
A senior safety for the Highland football team, Sands was in his own end zone with Cahokia's offense knocking on the door. The Bulldogs were clinging to a one-point lead with a minute to play on fourth-and-four at the 11-yard line Saturday.
Cahokia junior quarterback Chris Bradley dropped back and fired the ball toward the back corner of the end zone. Sands read it and batted down the pass with his outstretched hand to preserve a 21-20 win in a Class 5A first-round game at Cahokia High.
“We knew we had to stand strong. We expected the flood concept, that's what we saw on film when they get to the goal line,” Sands said. “We knew we had to drop back, get back there and make a play. I couldn't have done it without everyone else.”
The No. 10 seed, Highland (8-3) advanced to play at No. 2 seed Rochester (9-1) at a time and day to be determined.
Sands' quick hands were the last line of defense against No. 7 seed Cahokia (7-3). Highland scored the first 21 points of the game, all in the first half, only to watch the Comanches rally with 20 unanswered points of their own.
The Bulldogs needed a play in the worst way, and the two-way senior standout made it.
“We know we have to stop them short — earlier is better. We know we can bend but not break,” Sands said. “I knew as soon as I got my hand on that ball and I could slap it down then I knew our chances were pretty good.”
It was Sands that put the Bulldogs on the board. On the fourth play of their opening drive, he took a reverse handoff 54 yards for a touchdown with 7 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the first. Highland's possession came as a direct result of recovering a Cahokia fumble. The Comanches were chewing up chunks of yards in their opening drive only to cough up the ball after six plays. It was a theme as Cahokia hurt itself with four turnovers.
“We turned the ball over four times and each of those four times we were moving the ball down the field,” Cahokia coach John Clay said. “It's tough to win a playoff game when you turn it over four times against a good football team. They were physical, they executed and it was a good football game. It's what I expected. We made the mistakes and they won the game.”
Highland wasn't perfect by any stretch. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a varsity youth movement. That includes freshman quarterback Brent Wuebbles, who made his playoff debut and admitted it was unlike anything he'd experienced before.
“It's something else,” Wuebbles said. “It's a whole different atmosphere, everything is magnified.”
Wuebbles was intercepted twice and nearly lost a fumble on Cahokia's 1-yard line only to recover it. He took his share of big-time hits from the hard-hitting Comanches' defense but continued to get up and make plays. The 5-foot-11 and 155-pound Wuebbles made a clutch pass on fourth-and-16 at the 24 when he found freshman receiver Cade Altadonna for a touchdown with 3:19 to play in the second quarter to make it 21-0.
Wuebbles completed 7 of 15 passes for 84 yards and picked up his first playoff win as a varsity starter.
“It feels great,” he said. “It's amazing.”
Highland lightened the load on Wuebbles some by putting Sands in at Wildcat quarterback. He rushed for 118 yards on nine carries. Junior running back Logan Chandler rushed 21 times for 105 yards and scored a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the last minute of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs generated energy and momentum after they turned their first takeaway into points. They rode it into halftime with a 21-7 lead.
“Our defense always helps us,” Wuebbles said. “Whenever I make a mistake on offense my defense is there to back me up and I feel the same way for them.”
Cahokia blunted Highland's momentum when junior corner back Xavier Mix returned a kickoff 70 yards to trim the lead to 21-7 with 3:05 in the second.
The Comanches got a 5-yard touchdown from senior running back Vincent Perry midway through the third quarter to make it 21-14. Perry rushed for 45 yards on 11 carries.
It looked like the Comanches would tie the game up on the last play of the third quarter when Bradley hit junior standout Shawn Binford with a quick screen pass that turned into a 91-yard touchdown jaunt. Binford escaped the first wave of defenders and left everyone in his wake as he raced down the right sideline to the end zone.
Junior linebacker Emari Lee converted his first two extra-point kicks with ease but his third was blocked.
Bradley completed 13 of 20 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once and fumbled once. Binford caught six passes for 156 yards and a score.
Cahokia had its chances to extend its season. Highland was on cusp of sealing the victory but on fourth-and-goal at the 5, Wuebbles was picked off by Lee, who returned the ball to the 29. Cahokia had 3:27 to score and win the game. It marched to the 11 and then Sands used his paw to save the day. It was a bit of deja vu for Highland, which lost to Marion 30-29 on Sept. 13. That night, Marion scored a touchdown and winning 2-point conversion on its final drive. The Bulldogs didn't make the play that night but did on Saturday.
“What I told the boys afterward is it shows how much they've grown as a team,” Highland coach Jim Warnecke Jr. said. “We were battle tested early on in the regular season for situations like this.”
Those lessons have paid off in the short term and Highland hopes for the long term as well. There is no teacher like experience and the Bulldogs earned a ton of it against the Comanches.
“We've got a bunch of young guys that are getting their first glimpse of the playoffs. I really, truly feel it's a stepping stone kind of thing,” Warnecke said. “The fact we were able to get to the second round this year with a young, skilled team shows a lot of promise for the years ahead.”
The Bulldogs future is bright but the seniors are just living for tomorrow. They still have practice this week and the thought of it left Sands grinning ear to ear.
“It's great knowing my senior season is going on, knowing I helped everyone else extend their season and everyone helped me,” Sands said. “We get to play another game of football, guaranteed.”