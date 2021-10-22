East Alton-Wood River thrives in spoiler role, knocks off Red Bud

WOOD RIVER — For this week, East Alton-Wood River senior Chase Keshner said the Oilers changed their nickname.
Spoilers were the sobriquet of choice.
Red Bud came to Wood River needing a win to become eligible for postseason play. The Musketeers were denied any playoff possibilities as the Oilers rolled to a 38-21 victory Friday night in the final regular season game for both teams.
"The brackets came out and it had them already predicting they were going to make the playoffs and we didn't like that," said Keshner, who plays quarterback and cornerback. "We came out with the mentality that we were going to be spoilers. It was a great night for us. I love this team."
Junior running back Seth Slayden led the Oilers (3-6) with touchdown runs of 2, 6 and 40 yards. Slayden finished with 183 yards (150 in the second half) on 21 carries.
"You get a little tired, but you've got to push through," Slayden said. "We had a game to win. You do what you got to do."
Slayden also scored three touchdowns in last week's win over rival Roxana.
"He's going to be a great football player," Keshner said. "That kid is just insane."
The Oilers rushed for 251 yards.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game," Oilers coach Garry Herron said. "We kept telling our kids that. Our message all week was to be the spoiler in this game. We had to come out and match our intensity from last week when we played our best game of the year. I know they weren't the Shells, but we had to play like they were."
Red Bud (4-5) was without two key starters in the game, Musketeers coach Dave Lucht said. Sophomore running back Nick Gantner was out with a knee injury he sustained last week in a loss to Chester. Senior quarterback Easton Lucht, the coach's son, did not play because of disciplinary issues.
"Considering what we were dealt with, I felt like we did really well," Lucht said. "We had our starting quarterback and our starting running back were out. We lost two-way starters. So we had to juggle some things."
The Oilers hit a gusher on the opening kickoff. Senior Brendan Noel took the kickoff at the 18-yard-line and raced down the sideline for a touchdown. A two-point run attempt failed, but Wood River led 6-0 just 14 seconds in the game.
It was Noel's first touchdown of the season.
"I saw a little gap and as soon as I picked up the ball, I took off," Noel said. "I was gone. It was great. This was Senior Night and I hadn't scored all year. It couldn't get any better than that."
Both teams went three-and-out before the Musketeers began a 17-yard play drive that lasted 7 minutes, 37 seconds. The drive ended on the first play of the second quarter. Junior Devin Hall scored on a 10-yard run on a fourth-and-3 play. Sophomore Lane Brockmeyer converted the first of three extra points.
The teams traded fumbles. The Oilers lost the ball on the Red Bud 5 when Slayden lost the ball. However, Red Bud junior quarterback Ayden Shemwell was sacked and he fumbled at the Musketeers 6.
Wood River wasted no time in capitalizing on the turnover. Slayden ran in on the first play. Again a run attempt failed, giving Wood River a 12-7 lead.
"Our line played just great tonight," Slayden said. "They made holes and I ran through them. I just wanted to get into the end zone to score and put us in a good position to win the game."
Red Bud struck quickly to take a 14-12 lead. Hall, playing quarterback, found junior Evan Dressel in man-to-man coverage along the sideline. Hall hit Dressel in stride at the Wood River 13 and Dressel ran in for the score.
The teams traded interceptions late in the half. Sophomore Ethan Summers picked off a Keshner pass at the Red Bud 15. However, three plays later Keshner returned the favor and intercepted a deflected pass. That gave Wood River a big scoring opportunity.
The Oilers had the ball on the Red Bud 6. Slayden bulled in on the first play. A two-point pass attempt failed, but Wood River took an 18-14 lead into halftime.
"Their three scores came on the return like 10 seconds into the game. Then we coughed up the ball and gave them short fields there twice," Lucht said. "For their three scores, they had to work a whopping three plays."
Slayden scored his third touchdown on a nifty 40-yard scamper with 3:48 left in the third quarter for a 24-14 lead.
"There was a good hole there for me and I just broke through and ran where I needed to go," Slayden said.
The Musketeers came back to stay in the game. Chase Lucht caught a 7-yard TD pass from junior Ayden Shemwell with 9:11 remaining to cut the Wood River lead to 24-21.
"We were right back in the ballgame," Dave Lucht said. "It wasn't out of our grasp."
Wood River took over at its 35 and marched 65 yards in 11 plays. Junior Ryan Burch scored from the 1 with 2:49 to play. Slayden ran in the two-point conversion.
Keshner picked off his second pass two plays later and ran down the sideline for a 68-yard interception return at the 2:43 mark.
"I just wanted to get the ball back so we could take a knee and close it out," Keshner said. "But I saw an opening. I was just like, I'm going to take it. I just wanted to keep going. I wanted to end the season on a high note with a touchdown. It was an awesome way to go."