East Alton-Wood River thrives in spoiler roll, knocks off Red Bud

The Oilers had the ball on the Red Bud 6. Slayden bulled in on the first play. A two-point pass attempt failed, but Wood River took an 18-14 lead into halftime.

"Their three scores came on the return like 10 seconds into the game. Then we coughed up the ball and gave them short fields there twice," Lucht said. "For their three scores, they had to work a whopping three plays."

Slayden scored his third touchdown on a nifty 40-yard scamper with 3:48 left in the third quarter for a 24-14 lead.

"There was a good hole there for me and I just broke through and ran where I needed to go," Slayden said.

The Musketeers came back to stay in the game. Chase Lucht caught a 7-yard TD pass from junior Ayden Shemwell with 9:11 remaining to cut the Wood River lead to 24-21.

"We were right back in the ballgame," Dave Lucht said. "It wasn't out of our grasp."

Wood River took over at its 35 and marched 65 yards in 11 plays. Junior Ryan Burch scored from the 1 with 2:49 to play. Slayden ran in the two-point conversion.

Keshner picked off his second pass two plays later and ran down the sideline for a 68-yard interception return at the 2:43 mark.