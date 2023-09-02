EAST ST. LOUIS — Robert Battle has been through some difficult practices during his three-plus years as quarterback at East St. Louis High.

But the 6-foot, 185-pounder was stretched to the limit last week.

"We worked," he said. "And worked some more. And then more."

The extra workload did the trick.

The Flyers bounced back from a rough opening game setback to knock off St. Frances Academy 13-7 on Saturday night in the finale of the Gateway Scholars Football Classic at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

East St. Louis (1-1), which committed 20 penalties in a sloppy 36-33 loss to Mount Carmel of Chicago on Aug. 26., did a complete about-face against the highly-touted Baltimore-based team.

The Flyers were crisp and near mistake-free in the intensity-filled contest, which was played in front of a large gathering. They did not commit a turnover.

The eye-popping effort was in stark contrast to the first-week loss.

"This is more of what Flyer football is about," said junior linebacker Elmo Gilliam Jr., who turned in the biggest play of the night.

East St. Louis veteran coach Darren Sunkett put his team through five days worth of grueling workouts to prepare for the contest.

It paid off.

"We were on these guys all week," Sunkett said. "And they came out and stepped up their games for us."

East St. Louis used a spirited defensive effort to knock off St. Frances, which fell to 0-3. The Panthers traditionally play a schedule loaded with nationally ranked powers.

Gilliam led the charge. He stuffed St. Frances senior running back Nicholas Harris on fourth-and-2 from the 6-yard line with just over a minute left in the contest.

"I saw him coming and I met him right in the backfield and made the play," Gilliam said of the 4-yard loss.

St. Frances appeared to be marching in for the potential game-winning score when the Flyers defense stiffened at the perfect time.

"The defense played together and made things happen," Sunkett said.

Battle, who is bound for Lindenwood University, led the Flyers on a pair of nifty scoring drives. The game-winner came in the fourth quarter and ended when Battle hit senior wideout Rico Bond on a 15-yard bullet up the middle with just over 6 minutes, 37 seconds remaining.

"I saw the (defensive back) outside and I didn't want to miss (Bond) so I had to sidearm it to get it in there," Battle said.

The touchdown snapped a 7-7 tie and was the first score since the midway point of the second quarter.

Battle rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries. He scrambled on third down to gain a first down three times during the 11-play, 56-yard game-deciding march.

The Flyers scored on their first possession in a similar fashion. Battle converted four third-down situations on an 80-yard, 9-play drive. Junior TaRyan Marin finished the march with a 13-yard TD gallop.

"We cut down on the mental mistakes, we cut down on the physical mistakes," Sunkett said. "This is what happens when you're disciplined."

The Flyers, who are looking to repeat as Class 6A champs, took a step in the right direction with a much-needed triumph against a top-caliber opponent.

"No way were we going to be 0-2," Gilliam said.

Added Battle, "We felt like this was one we had to win to set the tone for the rest of the season.

ST. FRANCES COMES UP SHORT - AGAIN

Panthers coach Messay Hailemariam lamented the wasted scoring chance down the stretch after his team dropped its third successive contest.

"A loss is a loss, there's nothing good about it," Hailemariam said.

The Panthers lost to Buford, Georgia, 18-0 and Chaminade-Madonna from Hollywood, Florida, 35-14.

Senior quarterback Michael Van Buren, who's bound for the University of Oregon, led St. Frances on a trio of lengthy drives, but the East St. defense stiffened each time.

East St. Louis 13, St. Frances Academy (Md.) 7