East St. Louis bulldozes way to another Southwestern Conference title

EAST ST. LOUIS — Miles McVay flashed a huge smile.

The East St. Louis High senior lineman was overjoyed when he found out that the Flyers would use a ground-and-pound mentality in Friday's game against Edwardsville.

"That's a big thing," McVay said. "Knowing our team, a younger team, we've got to run the ball. All of the seniors are up front, so it's an honor."

Behind an imposing offensive line, East St. Louis plowed its way past Edwardsville 26-7 in a Southwestern Conference clash on Friday night at Clyde C Jordan Stadium.

East St. Louis (6-2, 5-0 SWC), the No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, captured its seventh straight conference championship. It beat rival Edwardsville for the eighth time in a row.

"It's definitely big," East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. "You always want to send out your seniors on a win in what could be their final home game. These guys pulled together. We knew Edwardsville was going to come out and play us tough. The conference championship was on the line. We knew what we were getting into."

Sophomore Larevious Woods led a 281-yard rushing attack with a team-best 120 yards on the ground.

"When you have a five-star o-line like that, it's like everything is made for you," Woods said.

McVay, who is heading to the University of Alabama, deflected the credit to his running backs.

"It's easy to block for any running back when you have a line like us," McVay said. "I got to give TaRyan (Martin) and (Woods) their props. They know how to read the holes and they run hard. They give max effort every play."

Martin, a sophomore, carried the scoring load, pounding away for three scores and 97 yards on 16 carries before a lower-body injury ended his night in the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Robert Battle scampered for 58 yards.

The running game managed just 60 yards on the ground in the first half before Sunkett put the game in the hands of his offensive linemen.

"You're going to be hard-pressed to find a better O-Line than that," Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said.

Edwardsville (6-2, 3-2 SWC) had its chances early, driving 60 yards on its opening march.

But the Flyers' defense stiffened in the red zone.

"We moved the ball at times, but we didn't finish drives," Martin said. "We had our opportunity, but we're not executing well enough to beat teams like that."

The Tigers were able to cut into the lead with a 40-yard touchdown strike from Jake Curry to Joey DeMare. The touchdown broke a streak of 10 successive shutout quarters by the Flyers' defense.

But outside of that play, the East St. Louis defense was suffocating.