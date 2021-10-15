East St. Louis defense completes clean SWC slate with shutout of Edwardsville

The No. 9 large school, Edwardsville (5-3, 3-2) started off the night on the right foot. It kicked off to East St. Louis and forced the Flyers to punt on their first possession. Standout five-star senior receiver Luther Burden III handles the punting duties for East St. Louis and after not catching a pass on the Flyers’ first series, trotted out to boot the ball down the field.

Even when he’s using his legs to kick, Burden is still a threat to make a play.

“To be honest, that’s pretty scary when he’s back there as the punter,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “You have to question whether you want to rush him or not.”

Martin never had the chance to worry about it again as the Flyers didn’t punt the rest of the night. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle ran in an 11-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 6 minutes and 24 seconds in the first quarter. That was the only score of the period.

Then the Flyers kicked into high gear. With its defense mauling Edwardsville up front, East St. Louis consistently gave itself short fields to work with and cashed in as Flyers exploded for 31 points in the second quarter.