East St. Louis defense completes clean SWC slate with shutout of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Jireh Mays knows how to eat.
On Friday night, he and the East St. Louis defense ate like no team ever before as it finished its tour of the Southwestern Conference without yielding a singe point.
East Side rolled past Edwardsville 58-0 at the District 7 Sports Complex on the campus of Edwardsville High. The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (7-1 overall, 5-0 league) outscored its conference competition 298-2. The offense gave up a safety against O’Fallon for the only blemish on what was nearly a complete whitewash of five league foes.
“We thought we could really shut some people out this year,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “We felt like coming into conference we had a pretty good chance of doing that.”
East Side does not lack for playmakers on its defense as Mays, junior lineman Keshawn Hayden, junior tackle Daryus Mayo and sophomore linebacker Dominic Dixon all sacked Edwardsville sophomore quarterback Jake Curry, who was under constant pressure whenever he dropped back to pass.
Curry completed 4-of-9 passes for 18 yards and was intercepted by senior safety Dallas Brown.
“We’ve got a team that works hard at practice, everybody loves the job they do, we’ve got great coaches that are going to keep us working,” Mays said. "It was a good day. We do all do our job, everything happens for the D-line and we get to eat."
The No. 9 large school, Edwardsville (5-3, 3-2) started off the night on the right foot. It kicked off to East St. Louis and forced the Flyers to punt on their first possession. Standout five-star senior receiver Luther Burden III handles the punting duties for East St. Louis and after not catching a pass on the Flyers’ first series, trotted out to boot the ball down the field.
Even when he’s using his legs to kick, Burden is still a threat to make a play.
“To be honest, that’s pretty scary when he’s back there as the punter,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “You have to question whether you want to rush him or not.”
Martin never had the chance to worry about it again as the Flyers didn’t punt the rest of the night. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle ran in an 11-yard touchdown to open the scoring with 6 minutes and 24 seconds in the first quarter. That was the only score of the period.
Then the Flyers kicked into high gear. With its defense mauling Edwardsville up front, East St. Louis consistently gave itself short fields to work with and cashed in as Flyers exploded for 31 points in the second quarter.
Freshman running back Tyrone Martin scored a 1-yard touchdown four seconds into the second quarter. Senior running back Ali Wells rushed for a 24-yard touchdown. Battle connected with Burden for a pair of touchdowns. One of which came on the first play of a drive after the East St. Louis defense stuffed Edwardsville on fourth-and-1 at its own 29-yard line.
The defense even got in on the scoring as Mays dragged down an Edwardsville ball carrier in the end zone for a safety to give East St. Louis a 38-0 lead at halftime as its defensive line was unstoppable.
“Those guys have been performing well all season,” Sunkett said. “It was definitely expected of those guys. They put a lot of work in the offseason.”
Burden finished the night with three touchdowns as he fielded an Edwardsville punt in traffic then somehow cut back across the field to find open green space then was able to slow roll into the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.
“I just trusted my speed,” Burden said. “We came out kind of slow, but we got it kicking.”
East St. Louis extended its winning streak over Edwardsville to seven and gave the Flyers their sixth consecutive Southwestern Conference championship. The final score was the largest margin of victory for either team in the rivalry this century, eclipsing East Side’s 51-0 win over Edwardsville in 2008.
Battle completed 11-of-19 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 68 yards and a score, too. Burden caught five passes for 91 yards and two scores. Martin rushed for 51 yards on seven carries and scored twice. Wells had 68 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
Martin said his team will take what it can from the loss and move on. Edwardsville hosts CBC next week, which lost to East St. Louis 48-44 in Week 1.
“We’re going to look at who competed. Who executed under that kind of pressure, whether it was physical or mental pressure,” Martin said. “They make you line up quick, think about your assignments and be able to execute against very good athletes. Who executed, who competed, who was physical?”