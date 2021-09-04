East St. Louis defense dominates De Smet in high-powered showdown

EAST ST. LOUIS — Darren Sunkett let out a sigh.

Moments after his East St. Louis football team took down De Smet 32-17 Saturday night in a heavyweight clash between nationally ranked powers, he wasn’t lost in the thrill of victory.

The veteran coach was thinking about how the Flyers hurt themselves time and again in their showcase game at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on the campus of East Side High.

“We have to clean some things up,” Sunkett said. “We played behind the chains I know for the whole first half.”

Unofficially the Flyers were hit with 21 penalties that ranged from hits to the head, crack-back blocks, running into the punter, blocks in the back and - more often than any other - holding.

At one point, East St. Louis was called for five consecutive penalties in the second quarter and gave itself a first-and-38 at its own 17-yard line. The Flyers faced first-and-forever any number of times.

“There is no play call for stuff like that,” Sunkett said. “When you get yourself in those types of situations you can’t have a positive outcome and we didn’t have many positive outcomes in the first half.”