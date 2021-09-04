East St. Louis defense dominates De Smet in high-powered showdown

EAST ST. LOUIS — Darren Sunkett let out a sigh.
Moments after his East St. Louis football team took down De Smet 32-17 Saturday night in a heavyweight clash between nationally ranked powers, he wasn’t lost in the thrill of victory.
The veteran coach was thinking about how the Flyers hurt themselves time and again in their showcase game at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on the campus of East Side High.
“We have to clean some things up,” Sunkett said. “We played behind the chains I know for the whole first half.”
Unofficially the Flyers were hit with 21 penalties that ranged from hits to the head, crack-back blocks, running into the punter, blocks in the back and - more often than any other - holding.
At one point, East St. Louis was called for five consecutive penalties in the second quarter and gave itself a first-and-38 at its own 17-yard line. The Flyers faced first-and-forever any number of times.
“There is no play call for stuff like that,” Sunkett said. “When you get yourself in those types of situations you can’t have a positive outcome and we didn’t have many positive outcomes in the first half.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (2-0) didn’t have many positive outcomes, but its defense made sure it didn’t need many. The Flyers suffocated the Spartans offense. A week after putting up 44 points on Edwardsville, De Smet was shut out at halftime and managed just one offensive touchdown on the night.
The No. 2 large school, De Smet (1-1) had negative 10 rushing and receiving yards on its first two possessions and finished the first half with 58 yards of offense. The Flyers simply bottled up the Spartans vaunted rushing attack. It was a marked improvement after East Side allowed CBC to put up 44 points in last week’s barnburner win.
“Coming back from last week we had to play as a team, play as one, get eleven hats to the football and we wanted to accept the challenge,” senior linebacker Jalen Byrd said. “They had running backs and we were ready for them. We came together as a team and improved as a team.”
Byrd had 12 tackles and a sack to lead the Flyers.
De Smet’s defense hung tough even as its offense was ineffective. Senior linebacker Seth Marcione picked off a pass and returned it nearly 20 yards to the East St. Louis 31 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. The ensuing drive sputtered after a holding penalty pushed De Smet back near midfield.
“We put our defense in a lot of bad positions,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “We had breakdowns on offense and special teams. Our defense played good enough for us to win tonight.”
East St. Louis lead 14-0 at halftime. Its first touchdown came when sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle hit standout senior receiver Luther Burden III on a swing pass to the left side. Burden got to the edge and turned on the jets for a 24-yard touchdown.
Battle punched in a 3-yard touchdown with 5 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the first half. East St. Louis senior defensive back Lamarr Box set up the score when he caught De Smet’s 43-yard field goal attempt at the 1-yard line and returned it inside the Spartans’ 20.
“We were able to keep stopping their offense and not letting up,” Box said of the defensive effort. “We get a lot of confidence (early in game). It made us think we’re doing our assignments well. We need that every game.”
De Smet broke the shutout when senior kicker Luke Rothermich knocked in a line-drive 23-yard field goal with 6:25 to play in the third quarter.
East St. Louis responded with a 13-play, 82-yard drive that ate up the last 6:19 of the third quarter and culminated with junior running back Marquis Palmer punching in a 5-yard touchdown 11 seconds into the fourth quarter. Palmer carried the ball nine times on the drive. He finished with 79 yards on 10 carries.
“We know Marquis is more of a power back, we wanted to ride him coming out of the locker room,” Sunkett said.
De Smet junior Christian Gray provided some fireworks in the defensive heavy, penalty-laden showdown when he took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-10 with 11:36 to play.
That momentum was short lived as East St. Louis freshman Christopher Bennett took De Smet’s kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown and a 26-10 lead.
“That shows character. Whenever a team scores and you come back and answer that’s a sign of a good football team,” Sunkett said. “They didn’t hang their head, they came back on the next play and made a big play on their own and that’s what it’s all about.”
Burden would be heard from again as he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Battle to make it 32-10 with 9:21 to play. He finished the night with three catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown wiped out by a penalty, the second in as many weeks.
Battle completed 6-of-11 passes for 58 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He also rushed for 18 yards and a score.
De Smet junior quarterback Christian Cotton completed 6-of-18 passes for 64 yards and found junior receiver Demetrion Cannon for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:07 to play. Cotton rushed for 41 yards. His 24-yard scramble was the longest play from scrimmage generated by the Spartans offense.
Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad caught three passes for 49 yards. De Smet rushed for a total of 76 yards.
“They were able to get penetration up front,” Reed said. “We didn’t do a good job of handling them up front. When you get penetration it’s hard to move the ball.”
De Smet gets little time to dwell on the loss as it has a date next week with Metro Catholic Conference rival CBC. The Spartans are the two-time defending MCC champions and have won their last four against the Cadets.
“You just have to watch the film, prepare and get ready,” Reed said. “There’s no days off.”
East St. Louis has its own challenges ahead as it travels to Los Angeles to face California No. 1 St. John Bosco in a nationally televised showdown. Sunkett appreciated how his defense responded this week after CBC scored 44 in the opener. He’s hoping for something similar after Saturday night.
“That was one of the areas we wanted to clean up,” Sunkett said. “Those 11 guys came to play today. They wanted to prove a point that they’re a better defensive football team than they showed last week.”
Byrd was a catalyst for the Flyers. He’s expecting everything to ratchet up to a higher level Friday under the bright lights on the West Coast.
“That’s a bigger game, a bigger atmosphere, we’re going to go out there and ball out and come together as a team,” Byrd said. “We’re going to fix the mental mistakes and the physical and we’ll come back Monday ready to practice.”