East St. Louis dominates Crete-Monee in 6A quarterfinal, extends playoff shutout streak

EAST ST. LOUIS — Rico Bond started kicking seven weeks ago.

On Saturday he did something that hasn’t been done at East St. Louis since 2008.

A junior wide receiver for the Flyers, Bond booted a 33-yard field goal to put the finishing touches on a 45-0 win over Crete-Monee in a Class 6A quarterfinal game at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on a the campus of East Side High.

“It’s wild. At first I didn’t know I could kick,” Bond said with a wide smile. “I’d never kicked in my life.”

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and a No. 6 seed, East St. Louis (10-2) advanced to the semifinals to face No. 1 seed Lemont (12-0) on Nov. 19. The Flyers will be on the road next week, but they’ll travel with an asset they haven’t had in a long time — a consistent kicker.

Not only did Bond connect on the program’s first field goal in more than a decade, he was perfect on all six extra points he attempted. For a team that lost the state title game last season by a point and a program that has had its share of playoff heartbreaks due to kicking woes, having a reliable kicker is a luxury East St. Louis isn’t used to.

“Rico has been working his butt off,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said.

Bond only began working on kicking after Week 5 of this season. He didn’t make his first extra point until the first round of the playoffs in a 71-0 win over Oak Lawn Richards. Last week at Normal West his first attempt blew backwards after he knocked the ball into the gusting wind.

“It just floated,” Bond said. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. It was crazy.”

What’s crazier is East St. Louis extended its playoff shutout streak. The Flyers have now outscored their three playoff opponents a combined 156-0. A No. 7 seed, Crete-Monee (9-3) had won nine in a row and wasn’t held to fewer than 15 points all season. The Warriors had absolutely no answers for the fast and physical Flyers defense.

“There was space and then there wasn’t space,” Crete-Monee coach John Konecki said. "They're as good as advertised."

Senior receiver Cory Stennis stepped in at quarterback for the Warriors in mid-October due to injury and was good as his team didn’t miss a beat.

East Side’s defense was something he hadn’t seen before. The Flyers sacked him five times for negative 49 yards. Senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden hauled him down twice. Senior defensive lineman Keshawn “Keke” Hayden wrangled him once as did senior defensive lineman Daryous Mayo and freshman defensive lineman Keandre McClendon.

And even when Stennis wasn’t sacked he was under duress nearly every time he dropped back to pass.

“We were following the game plan and dominating as usual,” Keshawn Hayden said. “We’ve got a great defense and we just keep executing what Coach tells us to do.”

East Side held Crete-Monee to zero net yards rushing. Stennis completed 8 of 18 passes for 83 yards and was intercepted once. Senior Lynel Billups-Williams was intercepted on a wide receiver pass on the Warriors’ final possession of the game.

“They were definitely flying around,” Sunkett said. “This is a team that’s hard to prepare for with the spread offense they run, all the different movement and motions. We had a great week of preparation and the kids came out and executed the game plan just like we asked them to.”

East St. Louis junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle goes against that defense every day at practice. He knows full well just how hard it is to move the ball when it’s firing like it was on Saturday.

“At practice they get a lot of picks on me but it makes me better,” Battle said.

Battle was excellent on Saturday. On the Flyers’ first offensive play of the game he pulled the ball back from sophomore running back TaRyan Martin on an option play and rolled 36 yards for a touchdown 20 seconds into the game.

On the Flyers next possession Battle dropped a gorgeous pass into the waiting arms of junior receiver Jesse Watson in the back corner of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Battle scored a 9-yard quarterback keeper to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter. After the play East St. Louis was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after more than one of its players made snow angles in the frosty, frozen end zone.

Crete-Monee’s defense managed to hold East Side in check the rest of the quarter to go into halftime trailing 21-0. If the Warriors had second-half comeback hopes they were dashed in short order. On the third play of their drive to open the third, East St. Louis sophomore safety Sael Reyes picked off Stennis and returned it nearly 50 yards for a touchdown. Crete-Monee’s next drive ended with a fumble and two plays later Martin scored an 11-yard touchdown, the first of his two on the afternoon.

For the game Battle hit on 10 of 14 passes for 283 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for two touchdowns and 41 net yards. Martin rushed for 85 yards while Watson caught three passes for 88 yards.

“I feel like I play better when it’s colder,” Battle said.

Bond then put the cherry on top when he knocked in his first field goal of the season. The snap was high but Battle got it down and the 5-foot-11 and 165-pound Bond booted it just enough that the ball bounced off the crossbar and through for three points.

“I focus and make sure I kick it,” Bond said. “I have to do it for my whole team.”

When Sunkett broke the postgame huddle many of East Side’s seniors raced to the end zone to make their own snow angels. It was the last game they’ll play on their home field.

“They wanted to do something special,” Sunkett said. “You get a win like that we’ll let you do some things like that.”