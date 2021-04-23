East St. Louis edges Edwardsville in a thriller to retain SWC football title

EAST ST. LOUIS — The term first and 38 now has a special significance in East St. Louis football lore.
That was the down and distance the Flyers faced trailing Edwardsville late in the third quarter in the Southwestern Conference football championship game Friday night at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.
East St. Louis converted for a first down and turned it into a touchdown to take the lead and the momentum en route to a 50-47 win as the Flyers captured their fifth consecutive conference crown.
“Both teams laid it all out on the field, so it means so much to them,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “We just happened to come out on top.”
Marquise Palmer rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns, with 170 of those yards and all the scores coming in the second half, to lead East St. Louis (5-1, 4-1).
Flyers quarterback Robert Battle went 15 for 20 passing for 277 yards and three touchdowns and he ran for another 107 yards. Luther Burden III caught six passes for 170 yards and two scores.
A back-and-forth game switched the Flyers' way late in the third quarter.
Trailing 33-29, several penalties moved East St. Louis back to its own 33-yard line, making it a first and 38. Undaunted, Battle connected with Kenneth Cotton for a 20-yard gain on first down and picked up the rest on the next play with a 29-yard strike to Burden.
“I'm just thinking, we've got to stick with the offensive scheme and get the first down for us,” Battle said.
After a holding penalty moved the Flyers back 10 more yards, Palmer turned the corner and sprinted into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown to put the Flyers on top 36-33 with 38 seconds left in the third.
“There's really no play call for that,” Sunkett said of the first and 38. “You have to complete the play you want to complete and hope your guy on the receiving end gets some YAC yards off of it. That's what our guys are good at.”
Palmer took over from there, scoring fourth quarter touchdown runs of 2 and 23 yards. He got better as the game went on, running for 52 yards in the third and 118 in the fourth.
“My O-line they did a job tonight,” Palmer said. “They helped me a lot, so you know, you've got to give it back to them.”
Justin Johnson Jr. kept Edwardsville (4-2, 4-2) in it, running for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
“He's definitely the best running back that's ever played here,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “He might be one of the best football players as a whole. There's a lot of guys that went two ways, so that would be in my heart the only thing, but as far as a guy that absolutely carried a team, I've never seen it before.”
Mason Ahlers got the game started in style for Edwardsville, taking the opening kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers also scored on a 57-yard reverse by Grant Matarelli late in the first quarter and on a 5-yard run in the second quarter by Johnson.
East St. Louis matched the Tigers score for score.
Battle kick-started a big first half with the first of his three touchdown passes to Cotton for a 23-yard strike on fourth down to tie it 7-7.
Burden made a leaping grab at midfield and showed his shiftiness to take it to the house for a 61-yard touchdown catch to tie it at 14-14 late in the first quarter.
“The safety was just coming down,” Battle said. “So, anytime he came down I'm just going over the top of it every time.”
After falling behind 20-14, the Flyers inched closer when Scott Presson blocked a punt forcing a safety.
Burden gave East St. Louis its first lead of the game with a 27-yard touchdown catch with 37 seconds left to give the Flyers a 23-20 halftime advantage.
Battle went 11 for 14 passing for 212 yards and Burden caught four balls for 117 yards in the first half.
Both teams left points on the board in the first two quarters. Edwardsville started drives on the East St. Louis 26 and 19, respectively, but couldn’t score on either possession, while Deandre Lawrence appeared to be on his way to a 13-yard touchdown run for the Flyers, but he was stripped from behind at the goal line and the Tigers recovered in the end zone.
“We run the ball off tackle, and they kept proving to us that we wouldn't be able to, so we missed some opportunities,” Martin said.
Palmer extended the East St. Louis lead with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Johnson exploded for 114 yards rushing in the third alone. He scored on runs of 14 and 25 yards to give Edwardsville a 33-29 lead with 3:01 left in the frame.
“We started off a little rocky, we had to get it together,” Palmer said. “When we were in the locker room, I laid down a few words to the whole team, you know, just got to get to pick it up.”