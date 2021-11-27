East St. Louis falls in Class 6A championship thriller to Cary-Grove

“I just decided to go get it,” Burden said. “I knew I had to make a play for my team.”

Cary-Grove started its next drive at its own 30 and went back to plugging away. The Trojans ate up the clock on their 14-play drive. On fourth-and-3 at the East St. Louis 13, the Flyers came up with their first turnover of the game as they pounced on a fumble. They had the ball and 3 minutes and 15 seconds to go score.

East St. Louis couldn’t get out of its own way. The Flyers were called for two penalties early in the drive that had them on their own 4. On fourth-and-6 at the 17, Battle hit Burden for a 17-yard pick up.

On first-and-15 at the 49 with 39 seconds to play, Battle dropped back and waited for something to open up. When it didn’t he tried to escape the pressure but couldn’t, and his desperation toss was picked off with 28 seconds to play.

“I just knew I couldn’t take a sack,” Battle said. “I tried to make a bigger play.”

The Flyers were devastated. Their championship quest was alive and well until the last half minute of the season — and after one play it wasn’t. The team no opponent in Illinois could solve was one play short.