East St. Louis falls one play short of knocking off powerhouse St. Frances

CANTON, Ohio – All Mekhi Workman wanted was a chance Saturday night.

The East St. Louis football team gave it to him.

A senior receiver, Workman hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute and 27 seconds to play to lift St. Frances to a thrilling 20-13 win over East Side in the finale of the Freedom Bowl at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I just knew I couldn’t drop it,” Workman said.

Ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation by several national outlets, St. Frances (1-0) walked into its season debut in Canton feeling frisky and confident.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (0-1) wasted little time showing the Baltimore-based powerhouse it had a battle on its hands.

After both teams traded punts on each of their first two possessions, the Flyers stripped St. Frances running back Durrell Robinson on the first play of the Panthers’ third drive.

Five plays later, East St. Louis junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle hit sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods on a quick pass that went for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Flyers a 7-0 lead with 1:22 to play in the first.

After taking advantage of the Panthers’ miscue, the Flyers had a costly one of their own just before halftime. Senior punter Michael Tillman had the snap go over his head and he wasn’t able to corral it until he reached his own 10-yard-line.

St. Frances set up inside the red zone with 9:39 to play in the half and no timeouts remaining. On fourth and goal at the 1, junior running back Darrion Smith punched in the touchdown with three seconds on the clock. The Panthers’ 2-point pass was incomplete as the Flyers took a 7-6 lead into the break.

“Take that away and it’s a different ball game,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said.

St. Frances junior quarterback Mike Van Buren gave the Panthers the lead when he connected with senior receiver Ryan Manning for a 28-yard touchdown with 9:03 left in the third quarter. This time the Panthers elected to kick the extra point but it sailed wide right as they took a 12-7 lead.

All game East St. Louis’s offense tried to get its rushing attack into gear with its oversized and talented offensive line leading the way. But St. Frances answered with a defensive line that’s just as talented and physical. Neither team had consistent success moving the ball against the other. East St. Louis sophomore running back TaRyan Martin rushed for 30 yards on 15 carries and took his share of hits that echoed throughout the stadium.

The Flyers’ defense delivered its share of big hits and came up with two interceptions. The first went to senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden who gave East St. Louis a spark late in the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, the Flyers went 28 yards and Battle rushed for a 9-yard touchdown for a 13-12 lead with 1:07 left in the third.

East Side’s second interception looked like it might be the one to break St. Frances. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes snagged a deep ball near his own 5-yard-line and returned it 50 yards to set the Flyers up on the Panther’ 45-yard-line with 5:35 to play.

Battle finally got into a rhythm with his receivers and kept the ball moving a few yards at a time. On fourth-and-5 at the St. Frances 40, he connected with sophomore receiver Caiden Rogers for a 6-yard gain to keep the chains moving. On the night, Battle was 12-of-26 for 115 yards and a score.

Four plays later, the wheels came off East Side’s victory bid. Battle was sacked mere seconds after he received the shot gun snap. The Flyers’ false started. On third-and-17, the snap got past Battle who fell on it for 17-yard loss. On fourth-and-34 at the St. Frances 43, the snap for the punt went awry. Tillman picked it up and tried to run for some yardage but was quickly devoured.

St. Frances had the ball, trailed by a point with no timeouts and 97 seconds on the clock.

The Panthers only needed one play.

St. Frances dialed up a wheel route that went to Workman who was wide open. He turned on the jets to get past the defenders in the area and raced into the end zone. The Panthers then hit on the crucial 2-point conversion for a 20-13 lead with 1:27 to play.

“It’s a game of adversity. I tell them every time when adversity hits you, what are you doing to do? We responded,” St. Frances coach Messay Hailemariam said. “They didn’t put their heads down, they didn’t allow themselves to feel defeated. They dug deep in their hearts and each and every one of them did what they were supposed to do for us to win.”

It was a gutting end to what could have been a spectacular start to the season for East St. Louis. The Flyers defense didn’t bring an overwhelming amount of experience back, but it showed it can hang with the best much of the night.

Just not the whole night.

“I thought they played well up until that last drive and that’s what counts,” Sunkett said. “It’s four quarters of football. You can play well for three and a half quarters and when you blow something like that it takes all the good we thought we had going on, it takes that away.”

The Flyers offense was on the Panthers’ 15 with a chance to finish the game in the fourth quarter but didn’t close the deal. The penalties and mistakes at critical moments loomed large at the end of the night.

“To beat a team like St. Frances, we’re talking about the No. 3 team in the country, you’re not going to beat those types of teams making those errors,” Sunkett said. “It’s a long season. We’ll get back home and we’ll prepare our fellas for another big game next week.”

St. Frances is chasing a national championship this season as it will play all across the country, including in Hawaii. The Flyers had the Panthers were on the ropes, but one play is all it takes to change the game.