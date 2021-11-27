East St. Louis falls to Cary-Grove in Class 6A championship thriller

EAST ST. LOUIS — Robert “Pops” Battle wouldn’t move.
He couldn’t move.
The sophomore quarterback for the East St. Louis football team, Battle remained on the artificial turf as the heartache hit him harder than any opponent could Saturday.
The comeback was over. The dream was over. The season was over.
With less than 39 seconds to play, Battle was swallowed up by Cary-Grove’s defense. As he was headed to the turf he tried to flip the ball to star wide receiver Luther Burden III.
The pass never reached Burden.
Cary-Grove senior tight end Noah Riley, who subbed in for one play specifically to help cover Burden, intercepted the pass to set off a celebration heard around Illinois.
Cary-Grove outlasted East St. Louis 37-36 to win the Class 6A state championship at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University.
“That was the only play on defense I was in for,” Riley said. “I was right there, tried staying as close as I could (to Burden). The ball went up and I went for it.”
Cary-Grove (14-0) claimed its third state title since 2009 and its first since 2018 by denying East St. Louis its 10th. This one, however, was unlike any of the rest.
It came against a Flyers team that had outclassed its previous seven in-state opponents, six of which it beat with a mercy-rule running clock. The Flyers defense had allowed five touchdowns during in its seven in-state games, all in the past two weeks.
Cary-Grove matched that Saturday afternoon behind its outstanding triple option offense that gave the Flyers fits.
“It’s tough. You play against spread teams all year,” longtime East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “You come in and you’ve got three or four days to prepare for something you haven’t seen. You can’t simulate it in practice. You simulate it best you can, but come game day it’s a totally different speed.”
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (11-3) finished as the runner-up for the first time under Sunkett and just the third time in its 12 championship game appearances. The last time the Flyers played for a title and didn’t bring it home was 1988 under legendary coach Bob Shannon. East Side returned the following year and won its fifth state crown.
As wary as the Flyers were about the Trojans triple option, the Trojans were wary of keeping Burden in check. A University of Missouri recruit, Burden caught a quick pass from Battle on the second play of the game and took it 53 yards for his 32nd touchdown of the season and an 8-0 lead 36 seconds into the game. For the game Burden caught six passes for 102 yards and two scores.
“He exceeded every expectation I had of him,” Cary-Grove senior linebacker Toby Splitt said. “Definitely a player we have not seen all year. It was tough going against him.”
Cary-Grove didn’t flinch at the early deficit. Senior quarterback Jameson Sheehan directed the Trojans 65 yards over four plays and scored a 32-yard touchdown to tie the game at 8 with 9 minutes and 47 seconds to play in the first.
The Flyers answered with their own 80-yard drive as freshman running back TaRyan Martin scored a 5-yard touchdown to make it 14-8 with 7:40 in the first. Martin rushed for 101 yards on 11 carries.
Back and forth these two powers went, trading touchdowns.
After Sheehan scored his second touchdown of the first half to put Cary-Grove ahead 23-20 with just under four minutes to play, the Trojans caught the Flyers off guard with an onside kick.
Splitt recovered it on the 50-yard line to give the ball back to Cary-Grove. It was a devastating recovery for a Flyers defense that was worn out by the previous 15-play drive.
“It’s something we’ve practiced quite a bit throughout the season,” Splitt said. “We’ve done it before. When the opportunity came we were hoping the element of surprise would help us out. When I saw the ball start to cross over the 10-yard marker, I knew I had to fall on it.”
Six plays later Sheehan scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard keeper with 1:31 to play in the second quarter. He finished the game with 99 yards on the ground.
Battle’s 37-yard heave to Burden in the end zone on the final play of the half was incomplete and Cary-Grove led 30-20 at the break.
East St. Louis kicked off to start the third quarter and immediately got to test if its halftime adjustments would work. They did as the Flyers held the Trojans to a three-and-out. But Cary-Grove had another trick up its sleeve.
Entering the title game the Trojans had not punted all postseason. Coach Brad Seaburg sent his offense back on the field on fourth-and-7 at his own 28. The Flyers had their punt team on the field with Burden deep waiting on the kick. When the Trojans lined up to go for it the Flyers burned a timeout and sent their defense back on to the field.
Cary-Grove lined up again like it would run an offensive play but instead switched to a punt formation and Sheehan booted a punt into the wind that got a friendly bounce and came to rest at East Side’s 11.
The Trojans managed to get the Flyers to use a timeout and take the most dangerous man off the field in one fell swoop.
“We had practiced that this week,” Seaburg said. “That was definitely what we were trying to do.”
Burden would be heard from again as East St. Louis put together a 12-play, 89-yard drive. Burden skied high in double coverage to haul in a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut Cary-Grove's lead to 30-28 with 4:48 remaining in the third.
Cary-Grove made its own adjustments and cobbled together a 13-play drive that was sustained when Sheehan hit Riley for a 23-yard completion on fourth-and-17 at the East Side 32. It was the Trojans' only completed pass of the game.
Senior fullback Nick Hissong scored a 9-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 37-28 with 11:49 to go in the fourth.
Hissong had an incredible afternoon as he rushed for 224 yards on 32 carries and scored twice. He was booking toward the end zone for a third score later in the fourth quarter when he crumpled to the turf without any contact. He revealed after the game the training staff’s preliminary diagnosis is a potential torn right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
“I wasn’t really sure in the moment (what happened),” Hissong said. “Coming off the sideline they believe that I tore my ACL and I think it was due to me cutting at a weird angle.”
After going out of its way all game to avoid kicking the ball to Burden, Cary-Grove didn’t kick it far enough away from him. Burden went across the field to grab the kickoff and then immediately took it 80 yards through traffic for his 10th return touchdown of the season. Martin scored the two-point conversion to make it 37-36 with 11:37 to go.
“I just decided to go get it,” Burden said. “I knew I had to make a play for my team.”
Cary-Grove started its next drive at its own 30 and went back to plugging away. The Trojans ate up the clock on their 14-play drive. On fourth-and-3 at the East St. Louis 13, the Flyers came up with their first turnover of the game as they pounced on a fumble. They had the ball and 3 minutes and 15 seconds to go score.
East St. Louis couldn’t get out of its own way. The Flyers were called for two penalties early in the drive that had them on their own 4. On fourth-and-6 at the 17, Battle hit Burden for a 17-yard pick up.
On first-and-15 at the 49 with 39 seconds to play, Battle dropped back and waited for something to open up. When it didn’t he tried to escape the pressure but couldn’t, and his desperation toss was picked off with 28 seconds to play.
“I just knew I couldn’t take a sack,” Battle said. “I tried to make a bigger play.”
The Flyers were devastated. Their championship quest was alive and well until the last half minute of the season — and after one play it wasn’t. The team no opponent in Illinois could solve was one play short.
“Like I told our guys, there’s nothing to hang their heads about,” Sunkett said. “They lost to a very quality football team. My hat’s off to those guys. I think they run a great offensive system. I’m just hoping somebody up north knocks these guys out next year so we don’t have to see an option again.”
East St. Louis will graduate some of its best players, most notably Burden, Clemson-bound senior cornerback Toriano Pride, defensive tackle Jireh Mays and defensive end Frank Wilson. But the entire offensive line was underclassmen. Battle is a sophomore and Martin is a freshman. Antwon Hayden and Keshawn Hayden, two huge thumpers on the defensive front seven, are just juniors. There is plenty of talent returning and it won’t forget how Saturday went.
“It makes me want to work harder,” junior offensive tackle Miles McVay said. “One thing I learned this season is I have to be a better leader. Take it as a lesson so when I come back for my senior season I don’t want this feeling again. You won’t see me over here sad. I’ll have a different expression on my face. We will be back.”