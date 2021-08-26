East St. Louis Flyers at CBC Cadets

On East St. Louis: Defeated CBC 32-28 at home in 2016 in the only previous meeting between the two area juggernauts. Last year they were scheduled to face off but were unable due to factors related to the coronavirus pandemic. … Graduated one of the program’s all-time best players in quarterback Tyler Macon, who now is at Mizzou. Returns an offensive line that features four players 6-foot-4 or taller and weigh more than 300 pounds, including top-rated junior prospects Miles McVay and Paris Patterson. Senior wide receiver Luther Burden III is the top-rated wide receiver in the nation according to 247sports and has received more than 40 scholarship offers. He caught 32 passes for 737 yards and scored seven touchdowns during the spring season. … Several transfers will bolster the Flyers with the addition of former Lutheran North cornerback Toriano Pride, who has verbally committed to Clemson; linebacker Antwon Hayden, who was a two-way standout at Duchesne as a sophomore; and senior running back Ali Wells who rushed for nearly 2,200 yards and 33 touchdowns at Lutheran North.