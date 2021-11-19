East St. Louis Flyers at Crete-Monee Warriors

On East St. Louis: The reigning 2019 Class 6A champion has won eight consecutive playoff games. Made its 40th playoff appearance this season. Won 12 semifinal games in school history. … After outscoring its seven previous IHSA opponents 418-2, gave up its first three touchdowns to an in-state opponent last week. … Senior receiver and Missouri recruit Luther Burden III scored three touchdowns. For the season he’s caught 62 passes for 1,052 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 2,516 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for six touchdowns. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 651 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Kuron Parchman has 23 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns. …Sophomore linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 121 tackles and six interceptions. Junior linebacker Antwon Hayden has made 99 tackles and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Keshawn Hayden has made 93 tackles and nine sacks. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 73 tackles and three interceptions.