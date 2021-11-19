East St. Louis Flyers at Crete-Monee Warriors

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.
What: Class 6A semifinal.
Records: East St. Louis 10-2; Crete-Monee 9-3.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; Crete-Monee, No. 6 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press.
Last week: East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21; Crete-Monee 53, Washington 24.
Up next: Cary Grove (12-0) or Lake Forest (10-2).
On East St. Louis: The reigning 2019 Class 6A champion has won eight consecutive playoff games. Made its 40th playoff appearance this season. Won 12 semifinal games in school history. … After outscoring its seven previous IHSA opponents 418-2, gave up its first three touchdowns to an in-state opponent last week. … Senior receiver and Missouri recruit Luther Burden III scored three touchdowns. For the season he’s caught 62 passes for 1,052 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 2,516 yards, 25 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for six touchdowns. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 651 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Kuron Parchman has 23 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns. …Sophomore linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 121 tackles and six interceptions. Junior linebacker Antwon Hayden has made 99 tackles and five sacks. Junior defensive lineman Keshawn Hayden has made 93 tackles and nine sacks. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 73 tackles and three interceptions.
On Crete-Monee: Makes fourth semifinal appearance since 2012. Won all three of its previous semifinal appearances. Won its only state championship in 2012 and finished as the runner up in 2015 and 2018. … Three losses this season came elite competition in Class 5A top seed Kankakee, Class 8A quarterfinalist Lincoln-Way East (9-2) and Class 4A semifinalist Joliet Catholic (12-0). … Outscored Glenwood, Bloom, Thornridge, and Thornton 256-0. … Has not lost at home this season. … Junior quarterback Joshua Franklin passed for five touchdowns last week and has been among the most prolific dual-threats in Illinois.