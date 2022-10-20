East St. Louis Flyers at De Smet Spartans

On East St. Louis: Won five in a row and six of its last seven after losing to Georgia’s Creekside High in Week 3. Defeated De Smet 32-17 last season in first meeting between these two this century. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 100 of 175 passes for 1,199 yards, 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver DJ Miller has made 15 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jesse Watson has 17 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 89 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 69 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes has made 43 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 61 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 57 tackles and five sacks.