East St. Louis Flyers at De Smet Spartans

When: 6 p.m. Friday
Records: East St. Louis 6-2; De Smet 4-4.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; De Smet, No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: East St. Louis 24, Edwardsville 7; De Smet 48, Thornwood 0.
On East St. Louis: Won five in a row and six of its last seven after losing to Georgia’s Creekside High in Week 3. Defeated De Smet 32-17 last season in first meeting between these two this century. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 100 of 175 passes for 1,199 yards, 14 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 380 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 538 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver DJ Miller has made 15 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Jesse Watson has 17 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 89 tackles and six sacks. Junior linebacker Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 69 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes has made 43 tackles and two sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 61 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 57 tackles and five sacks.
On De Smet: Wraps up rigorous regular season schedule by facing East St. Louis for the second consecutive year and second time this century. Lost last year’s meeting 32-17 at East Side. … Senior quarterback Christian Cotton has completed 82 of 138 passes for 1,264 yards, 12 touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior running back DJ White has rushed for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Demetrion Cannon has 26 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Four other receivers have 12 or more receptions for over 100 yards and at least one touchdown. … Sophomore linebacker Jason King has made 42 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Junior defensive lineman Caleb Redd has made 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Senior defensive back EJ Byas has made 18 tackles and three interceptions. Senior cornerback and Notre Dame recruit Christian Gray has made 21 tackles and two interceptions. Senior safety Elijah Thomas has made 30 tackles and one interception.