East St. Louis Flyers at Edwardsville Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: East St. Louis 6-1 overall, 4-0 Southwestern Conference; Edwardsville 5-2, 3-1.
Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; Edwardsville, No. 9 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: East St. Louis 68, Alton 0; Edwardsville 45, Belleville East 21.
Stream: NFHSnetwork.com, search Edwardsville. Requires a subscription.
On East St. Louis: Won five in a row since falling in California to national powerhouse St. John Bosco. ... Has run roughshod over the Southwestern Conference as it has outscored its first four opponents 240-2. Yielded a safety to O’Fallon in a 48-2 win, its closest margin of victory in the league so far. ... Has won six in a row over Edwardsville including 50-47 in the modified spring season conference title game. … Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,535 yards, 17 touchdowns, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Four players have rushed for four or more touchdowns this season. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman running back Tyrone Martin has rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Luther Burden III has caught 39 passes for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns and averages nearly 52 yards on kickoffs. … Sophomore linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 64 tackles. Junior Keyshawn Hadyen has made 59 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Frank Wilson has made 63 tackles and three sacks. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit has made 47 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Jalen Byrd has made 49 tackles and three sacks.
On Edwardsville: Has won three in a row and scored 42 or more points in all three of those victories. Has lost six in a row to East St. Louis. Last win on the field came in a 57-32 win in 2014. Was granted a forfeit win in 2015 due to the East St. Louis District 189 teacher’s strike. … Sophomore quarterback Jake Curry has passed for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted five times while rushing for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Jordan Bush has rushed for 417 yards and seven touchdowns. Da’Shawn Larson has rushed for 330 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Kellen Brnfre has caught 21 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. ... Sophomore outside linebacker Dalton Brown has made 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Senior defensive end Colton Carstens has made 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior defensive lineman Nasim Cairo has made 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior cornerback Johnnie Robinson has made 12 tackles and three interceptions.