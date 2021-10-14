East St. Louis Flyers at Edwardsville Tigers

On East St. Louis: Won five in a row since falling in California to national powerhouse St. John Bosco. ... Has run roughshod over the Southwestern Conference as it has outscored its first four opponents 240-2. Yielded a safety to O’Fallon in a 48-2 win, its closest margin of victory in the league so far. ... Has won six in a row over Edwardsville including 50-47 in the modified spring season conference title game. … Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,535 yards, 17 touchdowns, been intercepted three times and rushed for four touchdowns. Four players have rushed for four or more touchdowns this season. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman running back Tyrone Martin has rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Luther Burden III has caught 39 passes for 647 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s scored 17 total touchdowns and averages nearly 52 yards on kickoffs. … Sophomore linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 64 tackles. Junior Keyshawn Hadyen has made 59 tackles and four sacks. Senior defensive lineman Frank Wilson has made 63 tackles and three sacks. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit has made 47 tackles and three interceptions. Senior linebacker Jalen Byrd has made 49 tackles and three sacks.