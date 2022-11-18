East St. Louis Flyers at Lemont

On East St. Louis: Has qualified for the playoffs six consecutive years. … In the midst of a nine game winning streak after losing two of its first three games to out-of-state competition. … Has outscored its first three playoff opponents a combined 156-0. … Lemont was the first in-state opponent to score on East St. Louis’s defense last season in their quarterfinal matchup. …Has advanced to the semifinals three consecutive times. Has not lost prior to the state championship game since 2018. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,892 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Has rushed for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore running backs TaRyan and Larevious “Fresh” Woods have combined to rush for 1,794 yards and 29 touchdowns. Junior receiver Jesse Watson has caught 29 passes for 431 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has 36 receptions for 437 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 143 tackles and 10 sacks. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 88 tackles, 10 sacks and an interception. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 90 tackles and 10 sacks. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has made 98 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes has made 62 tackles and five interceptions. Junior defensive back Jaion Jackson has made 80 tackles and four interceptions.