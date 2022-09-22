East St. Louis Flyers at O’Fallon Panthers

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Records: East St. Louis 2-2 overall, 1-0 Southwestern Conference; O’Fallon 4-0, 1-0

Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; O’Fallon, No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 6 Class 8A Illinois Associated Press.

On East St. Louis: Shut out its last four Southwestern Conference opponents. The last points scored by an SWC opponent against East Side was a safety by O’Fallon last year in a 48-2 win. The Flyers defense has not allowed a league opponent to score since the COVID-19 altered 2021 spring season. … Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has completed 54 of 110 passes for 688 yards, eight touchdowns and has been intercepted three times. He’s rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods has rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 17 passes for 221 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Caiden Rogers has made eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has 45 tackles and two sacks. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford has 39 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Keshawn “KeKe” Hayden has 37 tackles and one sack. Senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has 33 tackles, one sack and one interception.

On O’Fallon: Rallied past Edwardsville in the final two minutes as it scored the go-ahead two-point conversion to take its first lead of the game. ... Was the only Southwestern Conference team to score on East St. Louis last season when its defense garnered a safety. … Senior quarterback Colt Michael has completed 71 of 112 passes for 1,094 yards, 13 touchdowns and has been intercepted four times. Senior running back Chris Caldwell has rushed for 461 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Jalen Smith has caught 24 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Christian Joiner has caught 18 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. … Senior defensive back Zach Novy has 28 tackles and one interception. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb Randolph has nine tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Sophomore linebacker Drake Mosley has 20 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovered three fumbles.