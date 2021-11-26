East St. Louis Flyers vs. Cary-Grove Trojans

On East St. Louis: Reigning Class 6A champion dating back to its 2019 victory. The 2020 playoffs were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … Won nine consecutive playoff games. … Defense has allowed five touchdowns to nine in-state opponents and all five have come in the last two weeks. …Has never lost a state championship game under coach Darren Sunkett. Last runner-up finish was in 1988. … Senior wide receiver and Missouri recruit Luther Burden III has been among the most dynamic players in the state this season as he’s scored 31 touchdowns, nine of which have come on punt returns. Has 65 receptions for 1,084 yards and 21 touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 2,651 yards, 28 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Has rushed for seven touchdowns. Freshman running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 809 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Ali Wells has rushed for 518 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Marquise Palmer has rushed for six touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions. ... Sophomore safety Leontre Bradford has made 98 tackles and three interceptions. Senior cornerback and Clemson recruit Toriano Pride has made 80 tackles and three interceptions. Senior defensive tackle Jireh Mays has made 70 tackles and six sacks. Senior cornerback Ahmad Robinson has made 85 tackles and an interception.