East St. Louis Flyers vs. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge Wolves

On East St. Louis: Makes third consecutive state championship game appearance. Defeated Prairie Ridge in 2019. Finished as the runner up to Cary-Grove last season. No state championships were held for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. … Rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to win its semifinal at Lemont. Lemont was the first playoff opponent to score on the Flyers and was the first opponent this season to score more than 20 total points. … Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin has rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle has passed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Has rushed for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. has caught 36 passes for 437 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Junior receiver Jesse Watson has caught 32 passes for 455 yards and eight touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Dominic Dixon has made 153 tackles and 11 sacks. Junior safety Leontre Bradford has made 106 tackles and three sacks. Sophomore cornerback Jaion Jackson has made 87 tackles and four interceptions. Sophomore safety Sael Reyes has made 67 tackles and five interceptions. Senior linebacker and Illinois recruit Antwon “Jojo” Hayden has made 97 tackles and 10 sacks. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Keke” Hayden has made 90 tackles and 10 sacks.