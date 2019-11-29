When, where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Huskie Stadium, DeKalb
What: Class 6A championship
Seeds, records: No. 1 East St. Louis 14-0; No. 1 Prairie Ridge 13-1
Rankings: East St. Louis No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; Prairie Ridge No. 4 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press
Last week: East St. Louis 50, Chatham Glenwood 28; Prairie Ridge 49, Deerfield 16
Championship history: East St. Louis (1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1989, 1991, 2008, 2016); Prairie Ridge (2011, 2016, 2017)
Broadcasts: KNLC/KTVI; IHSA.tv (requires a $10.99 subscription)
On East St. Louis: Makes first title game appearance in Class 6A since 1991. Won Class 7A in 2008, 2016. Broke through after back-to-back quarterfinal defeats to Class 7A finalist Mount Carmel the last two seasons. ...Junior quarterback Tyler Macon has completed 205 of 295 passes for 3,937 yards, 36 touchdowns and been intercepted seven times. Has rushed for 723 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior running back DaMonta Witherspoon has rushed for 1,649 yards and 33 touchdowns. Junior receiver Dominic Lovett has caught 68 passes for 1,423 yards and 14 touchdowns. Senior receiver Antonio Johnson has 37 catches for 806 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Lawaun Powell Jr. has 47 receptions for 749 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Keontez Lewis has 36 catches for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. ...Senior defensive lineman Kendrick Scarbrough has 137 tackles and 17 sacks. Senior defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley has 127 tackles and six sacks. Johnson has 87 tackles and two interceptions at defensive back. Senior Dylan Appleton has 80 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
On Prairie Ridge: Makes third championship game appearance in four seasons. Went back-to-back in 2016, 2017. Deploys a triple option offense that can control the clock and chew up yards. Returned to the title game despite losing leading rusher Carter Evans, who broke an ankle in the first round of the playoffs. Kyle Koelblinger has stepped in at fullback. Koelblinger rushed nine times for 244 yards and five touchdowns, four in the first quarter, in a semifinal win over Deerfield. ...Defense held Deerfield to 38 total rushing yards.