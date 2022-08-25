East St. Louis Flyers vs. St. Frances (Md.) Panthers

When, where: 7 p.m., Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

Note: This game is part of the two-day Freedom Bowl being play at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Tom Benson Stadium.

Last season: East St. Louis 11-3; St. Frances 8-1.

Rankings: East St. Louis, No. 1 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 6A Illinois Associated Press; St. Frances, No. 3 MaxPreps national Xcellent rankings, No. 1 Maryland.

On East St. Louis: Luther Burden III graduated but the Flyers bring back their entire offensive line which is among the biggest to ever play together in the area. Right tackle and Alabama recruit Miles McVay (6-foot-7, 343 pounds) and senior left guard and Arkansas recruit Paris Patterson (6-6-5, 341) are both four year starters. Senior left tackle Brandon Henderson (6-5, 310) committed to Iowa State and is a three-year starter. Senior center Timothy Pitts (6-2, 230) is also back and he’s joined by senior right guard Terran Scarbrough (6-0, 350). Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle passed for 2,847 yards, 30 touchdowns and was intercepted seven times while rushing for 398 yards and eight scores as a sophomore. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin rushed for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns as a freshman. … Senior Antwon “Jojo” Hayden is the defensive captain who’ll move between defensive line and linebacker depending on the scheme. An Illinois recruit, Hayden made 117 tackles and five sacks as a junior. Senior defensive lineman and Central Michigan recruit Keshawn “Kiki” Hayden, Antwon’s twin brother, had 100 tackles and nine sacks last fall. Junior safety Leontre “Smiley” Bradford made 110 tackles and three interceptions.