East St. Louis gets payback with rout of O'Fallon

“My eyes got big because they usually don’t throw at me,” Pride said with a smile. “When I caught it, I had to do what I do and score with it. I wasn’t going out of bounds, I had to take it to the crib.”

Pride’s touchdown made it 22-0 with 1 minute and 7 seconds to play in the first quarter. East St. Louis took a 34-2 lead into halftime.

“It was definitely tough sledding,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. “We all have film. We know East St. Louis is really talented and one of the best teams in the state and in the Midwest. For our program we want to come out and compete against teams like that. You’re going to take your lumps and bruises and stuff like that when you play a team like that. The main thing is we compete.”

Other teams don’t have Luther Burden III. The East St. Louis five-star senior wide receiver was unable to give the homecoming crowd the electrifying punt return for a touchdown it wanted. Instead it was forced to settle for him catching nine passes for 125 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Burden took a short pass from sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle and turned it into an incredible 61-yard catch and run. He broke several tackles near the line of scrimmage and proceeded to torch the turf on his way down the right sideline for the score.