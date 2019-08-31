East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Dominic Lovett (7) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Kendrick Scarborough (56) chases Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Kendrick Scarborough (56) hits Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a long gain against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Javontez Spraggins (76) takes the line of scrimmage before the snap against Batavia’s Cameron Jones (52) at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Javontez Spraggins (76) defends the line against Batavia’s Cameron Jones (52) at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A swarm of East St. Louis defenders hit Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) hits Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) hits Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) and Antonio Johnson (2) hit Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Dominic Lovett (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Dominic Lovett (7) runs after the catch for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Kendrick Scarborough (56) chases Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Kendrick Scarborough (56) hits Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a long gain against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
\esl8 returns a kickoff against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Javontez Spraggins (76) takes the line of scrimmage before the snap against Batavia’s Cameron Jones (52) at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Javontez Spraggins (76) defends the line against Batavia’s Cameron Jones (52) at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
A swarm of East St. Louis defenders hit Batavia’s Quinn Urwiler (34) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Tyler Macon (5) carries the ball on a keeper against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Tyler Macon (5) carries the ball on a keeper against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) hits Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) hits Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's Kevon Billingsly (50) and Antonio Johnson (2) hit Batavia’s Art Taylor (28) in the backfield for a loss at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Sean King
East St. Louis's DeMonta Witherspoon (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against Batavia at Batavia High School in Batavia, IL on Saturday, August 31, 2019 Sean King | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
BATAVIA, Ill. — The East St. Louis Flyers might not be a well-oiled machine just yet, but head coach Darren Sunkett has their schedule set to eventually turn them into one.
First test: Passed.
The Flyers overcame some tough luck with a fast start and rode a stifling second-half defense to a 31-17 season-opening victory over Batavia on Saturday night.
It was the first of three games in a nine-week span in which the Flyers will travel to suburban Chicago to face a difficult opponent. It’s all part of Sunkett’s plan to help his squad take the next step after a second consecutive state quarterfinal loss to Chicago Mount Carmel last season.
“We’re just trying to get battle-proven,” Sunkett said. “It’s tough for us to get out of town the way we normally do. Our goal was to play the toughest teams here up north, and I think we scheduled a doozy. We’ve got our hands full.”
Batavia certainly isn’t the least of those teams, as the Bulldogs reached the state semifinal last season and are two years removed from a championship. But the Flyers wasted no time asserting their dominance on Batavia’s home turf.
The Flyers scored 19 unanswered points in the first nine minutes of play, including a 49-yard run by senior DeMonta Witherspoon, and a 50-yard pass from Tyler Macon to Dominic Lovett. Witherspoon alone had 176 yards rushing in the first half and Macon went into the locker room with three touchdown passes.
“It’s thanks to my O-line,” Witherspoon said. “I can’t do it without my O-line. We were just ready.”
Still, the Flyers could have had much more. They racked up 16 penalties for 137 yards in that first half and had three touchdowns called back due to penalties in the game, including a 90-yard deep ball from Macon to Lovett just before halftime. The Flyers couldn’t be blamed for wondering what could have been as they went into the locker room.
“With the penalties, the kids kind of got down on themselves,” Sunkett said. “But they’re resilient.”
The Flyers showcased that resiliency in the form of defense throughout the second half. While the offense struggled to get much going against a Batavia defense that was stacking the box, the Flyers didn’t allow the Bulldogs much room to come back. The Flyers held the Bulldogs to minus-4 yards on the ground in the second half and held quarterback Kyle Oroni to 8-of-22 passing with one interception.
“We had a sloppy first half,” said senior nose guard Kendrick Scarbrough. “Coach told us to come out and be more physical. We tried to be perfect, and I think we did. We shut them down.”
Witherspoon paced the Flyers with 235 yards on 16 carries while Macon contributed by going 15-for-25 for 217 yards, three scores and two interceptions. Keantez Lewis and Lovett combined for 11 receptions for 176 yards.
“I think we’re better defensively this year,” Sunkett added. “We had some breakdowns we felt didn’t show at times, but we’re definitely a lot better, especially on the back end. That’s going to be the difference in this team.”
It appears the resiliency they showed on Saturday should also serve them well, as the schedule doesn’t get any easier next week. The Flyers come home to face Trinity at 8 p.m. next Saturday.
The Flyers may not be a championship team yet, but they feel they’ve got the tools and the schedule to get there.
“We’re more focused,” Witherspoon said. “We want it more. We lost to Mount Carmel two years in a row. This is our senior year, and we want to go out with a bang.”
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
East St.Louis_Batavia_Football_0831
STL High School Sports
STL High School Sports e-newsletter
Get updates from STLHighSchoolSports.com, the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from area high schools.