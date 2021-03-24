East St. Louis picks up game against Peoria after Alton forfeits scheduled contest

The Alton High football team has forfeited its Southwestern Conference football game Friday at East St. Louis.

A news release emailed Wednesday by Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick cited "a lack of varsity players available on the already COVID-shortened football roster" as the reason to cancel the game.

The Flyers (1-0) added a new opponent when they agreed to host Peoria High (1-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Peoria had an opening after its opponent, Peoria Manual, forfeited.

Peoria was the Class 5A state champion in 2016 and was a Class 6A playoff qualifier in 2019, finishing 9-2. East St. Louis and Peoria have not played in at least the last 21 seasons.

Alton (0-1) opened its six-game spring season last week at home with a 31-7 loss to Edwardsville.