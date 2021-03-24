 Skip to main content
East St. Louis picks up game against Peoria after Alton forfeits scheduled contest
0 comments

East St. Louis vs. Belleville West football

Scott Presson of East St. Louis returns an interception against Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference football game at Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois on Friday, March 19, 2021. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Baillargeon

The Alton High football team has forfeited its Southwestern Conference football game Friday at East St. Louis.

A news release emailed Wednesday by Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick cited "a lack of varsity players available on the already COVID-shortened football roster" as the reason to cancel the game.

The Flyers (1-0) added a new opponent when they agreed to host Peoria High (1-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Peoria had an opening after its opponent, Peoria Manual, forfeited.  

Peoria was the Class 5A state champion in 2016 and was a Class 6A playoff qualifier in 2019, finishing 9-2. East St. Louis and Peoria have not played in at least the last 21 seasons.

Alton (0-1) opened its six-game spring season last week at home with a 31-7 loss to Edwardsville.

East St. Louis has won nine in a row and 15 of its last 16 against Alton. The one victory in that stretch was an East St. Louis forfeit in 2010. 

The Redbirds last defeated the Flyers on the field in 2005 when they pulled out a 40-32 win in double overtime.

Alton is scheduled to return to action at 7 p.m. April 2 with a home game against O'Fallon (1-0).

