East St. Louis picks up game against Peoria after Alton forfeits scheduled contest

The Alton High football team has forfeited its Southwestern Conference football game Friday at East St. Louis.
A news release emailed Wednesday by Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick cited "a lack of varsity players available on the already COVID-shortened football roster" as the reason to cancel the game.
The Flyers (1-0) added a new opponent when they agreed to host Peoria High (1-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday. Peoria had an opening after its opponent, Peoria Manual, forfeited.
Peoria was the Class 5A state champion in 2016 and was a Class 6A playoff qualifier in 2019, finishing 9-2. East St. Louis and Peoria have not played in at least the last 21 seasons.
Alton (0-1) opened its six-game spring season last week at home with a 31-7 loss to Edwardsville.
East St. Louis has won nine in a row and 15 of its last 16 against Alton. The one victory in that stretch was an East St. Louis forfeit in 2010.