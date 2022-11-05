East St. Louis pounds away, shuts out Normal West in windy Class 6A playoff game

NORMAL — Timothy Pitts doesn’t throw passes, but he delivered the football with precision Saturday afternoon.

The senior center for the East St. Louis football team, Pitts is tasked with sending a shotgun snap to junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle on every offensive play. That job was made significantly harder Saturday as the wind blew at a consistent 25 miles per hour with gusts pushing closer to 50. Despite the wicked wind, Pitts snapped the ball nearly 60 times in three quarters of work without an errant delivery as East Side dominated on its way to a 40-0 win at Normal West in a Class 6A second round game.

“It’s probably the most difficult thing right now because of having the weather on your hand,” Pitts said. “There’s no way to truly practice that with how powerful the wind was today. You have to have that feeling with it. I’ve been snapping for a while now. I can just feel it. I have to keep it consistent.”

A No. 6 seed and the No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (9-2) advanced to host No. 7 seed Crete-Monee (9-2) in a quarterfinal Nov. 12. The Flyers won 54-13 at Crete-Monee last season in a semifinal.

The wind was such a factor Saturday that after East St. Louis won the coin toss and opted to defer to the second half, Normal West chose to put the wind at its back and kick off to the Flyers to start the game.

It was an unconventional choice, but one the Flyers weren’t complaining about.

“I was shocked, but with the wind I understood what he was trying to do,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “I don’t think he knew our run game was that potent.”

The No. 3 seed, Normal West (9-2) spent the regular season putting donuts on the scoreboard. The Wildcats’ defense posted six shutouts and allowed 57 total points in its first 10 games.

With the wind at its back Normal West knocked the opening kickoff into the end zone and sent its defense onto the field hoping to get a stop and force the Flyers to try and punt with the wind in their face.

TaRyan Martin had other plans.

A sophomore running back, Martin was stopped for no gain on his first carry and grinded his way to just more than nine yards on his next two carries. On fourth-and-short just shy of the 30, he busted through the line on his way to a 70-yard touchdown to put the Flyers up 6-0 with 9 minutes and 57 seconds to play in the first quarter.

There would be no shutout this afternoon.

“I looked at the right side of the line and I knew it,” Martin said. “They overloaded to the left side, I saw the hole and I hit it.”

East St. Louis junior Rico Bond attempted to kick an extra point into the wind only to see the ball spin and then blow backward before it reached the goal line.

After a low, line drive kickoff by East St. Louis, Normal West’s offense took over at its own 35. Senior quarterback Jayden Mangruem rushed for 12 yards on the first two plays then the Flyers clamped down. The Wildcats were forced to punt four plays later in what would become a preview of things to come.

Normal West couldn’t move the football with any consistency against East St. Louis. Throwing into the wind or not made no difference. Mangruem completed just 2 of 19 passes for 33 yards and was intercepted three times. The Wildcats rushed for a total of 15 yards and gained just three first downs.

“We knew what we were getting into,” Normal West coach Nate Fincham said. “We knew their defense was going to be outstanding and their offense would be good.”

Martin and fellow sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods carried the Flyers to a 20-0 lead after the first quarter. Battle didn’t even attempt a pass before he had the wind at his back in the second quarter.

On the afternoon Martin rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Woods racked up 108 yards and three scores of his own.

“In weather conditions like this, cold, windy and rainy you have to have a pretty good running attack,” Sunkett said. “I thought our guys did well.”

Even when things went bad they were good for East Side. On its second extra-point kick attempt of the afternoon, Battle couldn’t get the snap down for Bond to kick it. Instead he scooped up the ball and found senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden for an unexpected two-point conversion that made the score 28-0 with 2:23 to play in the first half.

Battle hit on 8 of his 14 passes for 64 yards.

East St. Louis’s deferral to the second half meant it would receive the ball to start. Just like the first half, Normal West allowed the Flyers to gain nine yards on their first three plays and on fourth down Martin took it to the house, this time for a 49-yard touchdown run that made it 34-0 with 9:53 in the third quarter. Woods scored a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 5:35 to go in the third to activate the mercy-rule running clock.

“They’re outstanding,” Fincham said. “There’s not many teams that are going to hang with that team in regular high school football. I’m proud of our guys. They gave it all they had.”

Through two playoff games this season the Flyers have outscored their opponents a combined 111-0. That offensive production comes in large part because of the excellent work by the Flyers’ large and in charge offensive line. There’s 6-foot-7 and 330-pound right tackle Miles McVay who’s committed to Alabama. Senior left guard Paris Patterson is 6-foot-5, 341 pounds and committed to Arkansas. Senior left tackle Brandon Henderson is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He’s committed to Iowa State. Even 5-foot-10 right guard Terran Scarborough tips the scales at 310 pounds.

Then you have Pitts who at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds looks positively pint-sized sandwiched between those behemoths. But his steady — albeit cold — hands were crucial as the Flyers offense didn’t miss a beat on a day when the stakes haven’t been higher and his job has never been harder. He said the guys around him make it easy to do what he did.

“It’s a blessing because I know those guys are going to protect me at all times,” Pitts said. “I’m not really worried about it because I got those big guys right there next to me.”