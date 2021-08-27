East St. Louis rallies past CBC in thrilling showdown on opening night

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ali Wells limped to the finish line Friday night.
But he finished.
A starting senior running back for the East St. Louis football team, Wells was tasked with icing the hottest Week 1 showdown in the area with his feet. When he was hauled down after a 48-yard scamper in the final minute, it sealed East Side’s 48-44 win over CBC at W. Michael Ross Stadium on the campus of CBC High.
The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (1-0) leaned on its overpowering offensive line much of the night as Wells rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Marquis Palmer rushed for two touchdowns and 39 yards on 10 carries.
The Flyers’ enormous front five opened up space, and the running backs took it.
“You can trust them,” Wells said. “I put my trust in them and do what I’ve got to do.”
But it was star wide receiver Luther Burden III who delivered the two biggest highlight moments of the night. One of the top prospects at his position in the nation, Burden opened the scoring when he broke loose for an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown with 8 minutes and 50 seconds to play in the first quarter. It was his only touch of the half.
He didn’t catch his first pass until there was 6:10 to go in the third. He finished the game with three receptions for 76 yards, 55 of which came on a spectacular catch and run for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:34 to play.
East St. Louis sophomore quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle completed 15 of his 28 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown and was intercepted once. He completed passes to seven different receivers and rushed for 36 yards and a score.
“Luther made his plays. The backs were grinding, that O-line was grinding,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “Defensively we came up with some big sacks when we needed to. It was a total team effort.”
The No. 3 large school, CBC (0-1) took its share of haymakers but responded all the way until its final two possessions.
Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert was impressive as he completed 15 of his 29 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He passed for 324 yards in the first half, a chunk of which came when he found senior receiver and former quarterback Ayden Robinson-Wayne for an 86-yard touchdown to put the Cadets ahead 10-7 with 2:09 to play in the first.
Robinson-Wayne caught two passes for 98 yards. Senior receiver Justus Johnson caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. His 48-yard score gave CBC a 44-40 lead with 10:19 to go in the fourth quarter. Junior running back Jeremiyah Love had two carries, but one of them was an 81-yard touchdown that put the Cadets in front 38-32 with 3:44 to play in the third. It came 31 seconds after East Side grabbed a 32-31 lead.
“All week in film, if we saw our dudes out there we were going to take chances,” Heitert said. “They’re good and our guys are just as good if not better. When it’s one on one we have to win those.”
CBC junior running back Ralph Dixon scored twice in the first half. His 1-yard dive and the subsequent extra-point kick tied the game at 24 just before halftime.
East St. Louis was fortunate to be tied at the break. Its defense had to come up huge as CBC had a pair of first-and-goal situations in the first half and came away with three points. Senior kicker Josh Kacich booted through a 27-yard field goal to put CBC on the board with 7:15 remaining in the first. The Cadets also had it first-and-goal at the East St. Louis 3-yard line, but a pair of penalties and some strong defense pushed the Cadets back. Kacich tried a 36-yard field goal on fourth down, but it was blocked by East St. Louis senior Ahmad Robinson.
“It was about pulling them together (at halftime). They were at each other with a little back and forth because some guys made mistakes here and there,” Sunkett said. “We had a little talk with them and they banded together when they came out and made the plays they had to defensively.”
CBC had two more possessions after Burden’s go-ahead score but was unable to find the end zone again. East St. Louis brought the pressure and Heitert was punished as he stood in the pocket and tried to deliver the ball to his playmakers.
“They definitely made some halftime adjustments and I’ve got to be better picking up blitzes and getting the ball out on time,” Heitert said. “There is stuff I can improve on.”
The biggest game on a Friday night full of heavyweight battles lived up to the billing.
Wells was proud of the Flyers for staying the course through all four quarters on the road.
“It was a whole lot of adversity,” Wells said. “We’re going against the city. We have to depend on our brothers. That’s it. We had to do what we had to do.”