East St. Louis rallies past CBC in thrilling showdown on opening night

“All week in film, if we saw our dudes out there we were going to take chances,” Heitert said. “They’re good and our guys are just as good if not better. When it’s one on one we have to win those.”

CBC junior running back Ralph Dixon scored twice in the first half. His 1-yard dive and the subsequent extra-point kick tied the game at 24 just before halftime.

East St. Louis was fortunate to be tied at the break. Its defense had to come up huge as CBC had a pair of first-and-goal situations in the first half and came away with three points. Senior kicker Josh Kacich booted through a 27-yard field goal to put CBC on the board with 7:15 remaining in the first. The Cadets also had it first-and-goal at the East St. Louis 3-yard line, but a pair of penalties and some strong defense pushed the Cadets back. Kacich tried a 36-yard field goal on fourth down, but it was blocked by East St. Louis senior Ahmad Robinson.

“It was about pulling them together (at halftime). They were at each other with a little back and forth because some guys made mistakes here and there,” Sunkett said. “We had a little talk with them and they banded together when they came out and made the plays they had to defensively.”