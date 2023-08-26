NORMAL, Ill. — Darren Sunkett was in no mood for a consolation prize Saturday night.

"To me there's no such thing as a moral victory," the East St. Louis High football coach said.

The Flyers turned in a stirring rally in the final quarter only to fall short in a 36-33 loss to Chicago Mount Carmel in a season-opening battle of defending Illinois football state champions at Hancock Stadium.

East St. Louis, the reigning Class 6A title holder, scored twice in a 69-second span late in the fourth quarter to throw a scare into the Chicagoland school, which won Class 7A crown last fall.

But in the end, a loss is still a loss.

"I can't take anything out of this," Sunkett said.

The much-anticipated affair featured two of the most successful programs in state history.

The teams combined for 1,615 wins since 1924 and accounted for 24 state championships. East St. Louis entered the affair on the Illinois State University campus with an 821-210-36 mark since it began play in 1925.

Mount Carmel was 794-252-31 since 1924.

It marked the first time in state history that teams with all-time winning percentages of 75.1 or higher faced each other in the regular season.

Fans from St. Louis, Chicago and everywhere in between came out for the Saturday night showdown.

They were not disappointed.

Mount Carmel, which has won 14 state crowns, scored touchdowns on five successive possessions from the second to the fourth quarter to build up a seemingly safe 36-19 lead.

But the Flyers charged back behind senior quarterback Robert Battle, who ran for three scores and threw for another.

Battle began the comeback by scoring on a 1-yard run with 5:05 left to get his team to within 36-25.

The East St. Louis defense stepped up for the first time on the night with a stop on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back.

Battle then hit senior wideout Jesse Watson on a 29-yard strike on the very next play. Watson outfought his defender for the ball in the left corner of the end zone. Battle ran in the two-point conversion to get his team to within three points.

But Mount Carmel, behind junior quarterback Jack Elliott, recorded a pair of first downs to run out the clock.

"I knew what to expect and I was ready for it," Elliott said.

The Flyers spent the first 54:55 of the game shooting themselves in the foot time and time again. They committed 20 penalties for 173 yards. Most of the infractions were key defensive miscues, including a pass interference call on third down that led to a score. They also jumped offside on successive plays in the red zone, giving the Caravan a touchdown instead of the field goal.

"We were very undisciplined," Sunkett said. "They were the more disciplined football team and it showed. That's why they won this game."

East St. Louis displayed some offensive flair. Battle hit John Daily on a 69-yard strike early in the second period to tie game. Battle then scored on a 22-yard scramble on the first possession of the second half to trim the deficit to 21-13.

But Mount Carmel answered each East St. Louis touchdown with one of its own. The Flyers' lone back-to-back scores came in the final 5:05.

Sunkett did not make his players available after the contest.

"No talking to the kids," he said.

Things don't get easier for the Flyers, who entered the game ranked 25th in the country according to the latest ESPN rankings. They will face St. Frances of Baltimore at home at 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Frances is 12th in the nation.

Chicago Mount Carmel 36, East St. Louis 33