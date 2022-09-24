East St. Louis responds to early deficit by rolling past O'Fallon in SWC showdown

O’FALLON, Illinois — Robert “Pops” Battle has a new playmaker to share the ball with.

As if the East St. Louis High junior quarterback didn’t already have enough.

Freshman wide receiver Dejerian “DJ” Miller hauled in five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns Saturday afternoon as East St. Louis rolled to a 60-21 win at O’Fallon High in a Southwestern Conference football showdown.

“He’s a big plus for us,” Battle said.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the top team in the Class 6A Illinois Associated Press poll, East St. Louis (3-2 overall, 2-0 league) continued its dominant run through the conference as it extended its winning streak to nine in a row. The last time the Flyers were bested by a Southwestern Conference foe was when O’Fallon pulled out a 28-19 win on April 10, 2021 during the COVID-19 altered spring season.

In last season’s matchup at East Side, O’Fallon scored a safety. They were the only points given up by the Flyers in conference play all season. After last week’s 57-0 win at Belleville East, East St. Louis was eyeing another clean slate.

O’Fallon nipped that in the bud on the first drive of the game. Senior quarterback Colt Michael connected with senior receiver Jalen Smith for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 7-0 with 7 minutes and 35 seconds to play in the first.

That drive started with East St. Louis getting called for the first of three defensive pass interference penalties. It would be a theme throughout the afternoon as East St. Louis was called for 18 penalties, many of which sabotaged its defense.

“It was just shooting ourselves in the foot with dumb mistakes,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “Once we cut down on that after that drive you saw how good our defense can be.”

After yielding the first points of the game, East Side’s offense took the field and went to work. Battle capped the 72-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Miller that made it 7-6 with 3:19 to play in the first. Sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr.’s extra point kick hit the right upright, bounced off the cross bar and then fell out. It was the only extra point kick the Flyers tried and they could have tried a few more.

Several more.

East St. Louis’s defense found its footing after the first drive swallowed up the Panthers offense. Senior linebacker Antwon "Jojo" Hayden had two of the Flyers five sacks as they allowed O'Fallon to get just three first downs the rest of the half.

"We have to clean up our mistakes, fix out alignment and stick to our assignments and not play hero ball," Hayden said. "There was too much hero ball out there trying to make a big splash play. Mistakes are always going to kill us."

With the defense smothering O'Fallon the offense was able to work with a shorter field and took total advantage as the Flyers rolled up 44 unanswered points.

East St. Louis lead 36-7 at halftime and then scored on its first possession of the third quarter as sophomore running back Larevious “Fresh” Woods capped the nearly six-minute, punishing 81-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown. Woods rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries and scored twice.

The No. 4 large school and No. 6 team in the Class 8A Illinois Associated Press poll, O’Fallon (4-1, 1-1) continued to grind throughout the afternoon heat. Michael found Smith again, this time for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 44-14 with 1.8 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Michael completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He was sacked five times. Senior running back Chris Caldwell rushed for 98 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

“The DNA of our team, we’re going to play hard. It doesn’t matter who’s on the other sideline, that’s the way we play,” O’Fallon coach Byron Gettis said. “That’s the way we coach, that’s the way we workout and train. We’re not afraid of nobody. We’re an 8A school and we know there are some good 8A programs in the state and we know what’s ahead of us. We have to play ball each week.”

Battle showcased why he’s such a dangerous two-way threat on East St. Louis’s next drive. On fourth-and-1 at the 50, Battle appeared to hand the ball off to his running back only to pull it back at the last moment and roll 50 yards for the touchdown to make it 52-14. Battle hit on 19-of-25 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 115 yards and two more scores.

“Our run game came up big in the second half,” Battle said.

East St. Louis played the second half without elite offensive tackle prospect Miles McVay. Sunkett said he wanted to get McVay some rest and see what they had in sophomore Shamon Hamilton who’s listed at 6-foot and 250 pounds.

“He did some good things for us,” Sunkett said. “He’s a smaller guard but he’s quick. And when we say small that’s compared to the guys we got. Shamon came in and did just what we asked of him.”

East Side sophomore running back TaRyan Martin rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The addition of Miller as a bonafide option gives an already potent East St. Louis offense one more playmaker for opposing defenses to have to think about. At 6-foot-2 and 170-pounds he’s the tallest target in the receiving corps.

“DJ is going to be a great wideout for us. He’s been putting in a lot of for us,” Sunkett said. “He had a little bit of injury bug over the summer that kind of slowed him down going into the fall season. We’re looking for him to get better and better every week. We’re looking for big things from him.”