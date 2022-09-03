East St. Louis rolls past CBC in Gateway Scholars Classic

EAST ST. LOUIS - Christopher Bennett Jr.’s Saturday night started with a mistake.

It ended with a statement victory.

A sophomore receiver for the East St. Louis High football team, Bennett was stripped on the Flyers first offensive play of the game deep in his own territory. CBC recovered the ball and scored before the game was 20 seconds old.

It just made East St. Louis mad. The Flyers proceeded to score on their next nine possessions on their way to an eye-popping 64-19 win over CBC in the Gateway Scholars Classic at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium on the campus of East Side High.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (1-1) shook off its heartbreaking loss to nationally ranked St. Frances last week in impressive fashion.

Behind the behemoths on its offensive line, the Flyers were simply unstoppable. Junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle completed 12-of-20 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns. He also showcased his wheels as he rushed for 80 yards on eight carries.

“Their quarterback is really slick,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “He can run it, he can pass it, he can do the good (run pass option). They’re a dynamite offense. It shows you how good that defense was they saw last week.”

Battle did his best work with Bennett who hauled in six passes for 153 yards and scored twice. He nearly had another touchdown but the ball slipped off the tips of his fingers late in the second quarter. Whenever he did have the ball, Bennett flashed his speed, slick footwork and refused to be tackled on first contact. That early miscue was a long lost memory by the time the Flyers finished the first half.

“He was trying to make something happen for us and those things happen,” East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “We told him ‘When you get the ball next time do something with it' and he had a great night for us.”

Junior receiver Jesse Watson got in on the action with three receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns, too.

Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin rolled to 148 yards and ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run. Sophomore running back Larevious Wood had seven carries for 91 yards and scored twice.

“All summer Coach Sunk preached perfection,” Battle said. “We had to go through some adversity, it was good for us.”

The No. 2 large school, CBC (1-1) has dropped all three of its high-profile showdowns with East Side since 2016. But none were quite like this.

The Cadets’ defense couldn’t muzzle the Flyers at any point and its offense simply couldn’t keep up.

CBC took the lead when senior running back Ralph Dixon punched in a 7-yard touchdown to put the Cadets ahead 6-0 18 seconds into the first quarter.

The Cadets hung around in the first quarter as junior quarterback Cole McKey hit star junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan for a 39-yard touchdown that made the score 14-13 with 2 minutes and 50 seconds to go in the opening period. McClellan was the one man the Flyers had trouble containing as he hauled in seven passes for 148 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Jason Wiley took his turn and hooked up with sophomore receiver Corey Simms for a 17-yard touchdown that made it 28-19 with 6:45 in the second.

On the night Wiley hit on 6-of-10 passes for 61 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. McKey hit on 6-of-10 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

But the Flyers defense found its footing and clamped down. East St. Louis squeezed CBC at every turn and took a 42-19 lead into halftime.

“The win feels good,” senior linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden said. “Last week the win got away from us, this week we wanted to prove something to everybody.”

It was more of the same after the break. Martin scored his long touchdown in the third and Battle hooked up with Watson on a shovel pass that turned into magnificent 36-yard scoring scamper.

Woods turned on the mercy-rule running clock when he punched in a 6-yard touchdown three seconds into the fourth quarter.