East St. Louis rolls past Peoria for 16th consecutive victory

EAST ST. LOUIS — Every one of his four touchdowns was a favorite Saturday for East St. Louis sophomore running back Marquise Palmer.
His rushing attack helped fuel an offensive fireworks display as the Flyers blitzed past Peoria 69-18 on Saturday afternoon in a football game at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.
"We're an all or nothing defense and we took our shots, but they've got some phenomenal talent over there," Peoria coach Tim Thornton said. "They had some great plays drawn up, too."
The defending Class 6A state champion Flyers pushed their winning streak to 16 games. It was the ninth time in the last two seasons East St. Louis (2-0) scored 50 or more points in a game.
In one half, Palmer carried the ball 11 times for 80 yards and the four TDs. Graduated standout running back Damonta Witherspoon had some words of wisdom for Palmer.
"He just told me to stay focused and keep on that mission," Palmer said. "Do things the 'Flyer' way — everything as one unit. If everything is one unit, it's just rolling."
East St. Louis rolled up 163 yards on the ground on 31 carries.
With former all-state wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Keontez Lewis watching on the sideline, another Flyer posted an eye-popping debut.
Oklahoma commit Luther Burden, who transferred in January from Cardinal Ritter, made five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as a Flyer.
"It feels good to be here," Burden said. "I'm just excited to be with a group of guys that can help me develop my game. I'm just happy to be here."
Flyers freshman quarterback Robert Battle completed eight of 17 passes for 219 yards and three scores, including two to Burden.
Peoria (1-1) was held to 234 yards of offense and committed four turnovers.
"We were very inconsistent defensively, but we'll definitely pick it up for next week," East St. Louis interim coach Trevor Dismukes said.
Dismukes stepped in for coach Darren Sunkett, who was coaching the game from the press box.
East St. Louis' game against Peoria was announced Wednesday after Alton canceled a regularly scheduled game.
While the Flyers were looking for an opponent, Thornton also had an unexpected open date after Peoria Manual canceled its game against Peoria.
"It was kind of a perfect timing situation for us," Thornton said. "We just wanted the opportunity to give our guys a chance to play at that level and match up with the No. 1 in the state. It was nothing to lose for us."