East St. Louis rolls past Peoria for 16th consecutive victory

Oklahoma commit Luther Burden, who transferred in January from Cardinal Ritter, made five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as a Flyer.

"It feels good to be here," Burden said. "I'm just excited to be with a group of guys that can help me develop my game. I'm just happy to be here."

Flyers freshman quarterback Robert Battle completed eight of 17 passes for 219 yards and three scores, including two to Burden.

Peoria (1-1) was held to 234 yards of offense and committed four turnovers.

"We were very inconsistent defensively, but we'll definitely pick it up for next week," East St. Louis interim coach Trevor Dismukes said.

Dismukes stepped in for coach Darren Sunkett, who was coaching the game from the press box.

East St. Louis' game against Peoria was announced Wednesday after Alton canceled a regularly scheduled game.

While the Flyers were looking for an opponent, Thornton also had an unexpected open date after Peoria Manual canceled its game against Peoria.