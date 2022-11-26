East St. Louis scores 57 unanswered points to win 10th state championship

CHAMPAIGN — Darren Sunkett picked ice chips out of the hood of his sweatshirt Saturday.

It would be four more minutes before the East St. Louis football team officially won its 10th state championship, but the party started with Sunkett — the Flyers’ longtime coach — getting an ice water bath that enthralled the mass of orange and blue clad fans in the stands.

East St. Louis scored 57 unanswered points as it beat Prairie Ridge 57-7 for the Class 6A state championship at Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois. It’s the most points ever scored in a Class 6A title game, breaking the old record of 56 set by Naperville Central in 1999.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings and the No. 1 team in the Class 6A Illinois Associated Press poll, East St. Louis (12-2) won the program’s 10th state championship and third since 2016. It’s the fourth title in Sunkett’s tenure, which began at the turn of the century.

A year after finishing as runner up to Cary-Grove in a 37-36 heartbreaker, East Side was not going to be denied again.

“The guys came out from January until June and worked their butts off,” Sunkett said. “We had great leadership, and those guys knew what it took to get back here. Once we got here we did a great job.”

Prairie Ridge (12-2) made its fifth championship game appearance since 2011, won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and lost the 2019 championship to East St. Louis.

The Wolves returned to Zuppke Field on the success of its triple-option offense with senior quarterback Tyler Vasey as the primary playmaker. The 5-foot-11 and 168-pound Vasey rushed for a single-season state record of 3,776 yards and scored 52 touchdowns entering Saturday’s title tilt.

The Wolves received the opening kickoff and looked every bit the powerful running machine that devoured the competition much of the season. Prairie Ridge marched 67 yards on 11 plays as Vasey scored a 14-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 7 minutes and 13 seconds to play in the first.

That would be the last time Vasey and the Wolves would get near the end zone.

East St. Louis immediately responded with a 72-yard, six-play drive. Sophomore running back TaRyan Martin and his five bodyguards made quick work of the Wolves’ defense as he ripped off a 34-yard touchdown run down the left side. The extra-point kick snap was high and junior quarterback Robert “Pops” Battle snagged it and went into emergency mode. Battle found senior linebacker and tight end Antwon “Jojo” Hayden for a 2-point conversion to give East Side an 8-7 lead with 5:10 remaining in the first.

It was time for the Flyers defense to show what it could do.

“The defense still felt bad from last year,” Sunkett said. “Can we stop the triple option? That’s all we heard from the time we lost the state championship last year until this week. We really felt like we had something to prove.”

Prairie Ridge picked up two first downs on its second possession, but a chop-block penalty pushed it into a first-and-25 situation. The Wolves ran once and attempted two passes that fell incomplete and were forced to punt. The triple option has many benefits, but moving the ball over a long distance in a hurry is not one of them.

“With them being so fast we’re not going to break off many runs,” Vasey said.

Martin scored his second touchdown, this time from 8 yards, to put the Flyers ahead 15-7 with 11:19 to go in the second. He scored another 8-yarder on the next drive as East St. Louis went into the locker room with a 22-7 lead. Martin rushed 17 times for 174 yards and three scores. In the state semifinal and final he rushed for a combined 514 yards and seven touchdowns. The reason he was so effective?

“There’s really only one answer,” Martin said. “The five guys in front of me work hard every game.”

East St. Louis received the kickoff to start the third quarter and while it mixed in Martin, Battle showcased his accuracy. The 6-foot and 170-pound signal caller hit junior receiver Jesse Watson for a 27-yard touchdown to push the lead to 29-7 with 8:43 in the third.

If Prairie Ridge had any flicker of a comeback it was extinguished on the ensuing kickoff when Vasey received the kick and took a clean but hard hit that left him requiring attention from the team’s trainer. It was the second hard shot he took as a kick returner to go along with all the hits he absorbed as the Wolves primary ball carrier.

“We made sure we keyed on their blocking schemes,” Hayden said. “The counter was the biggest play they run so we had to make sure we got over top and shut down (Vasey).”

With Vasey on the sideline Prairie Ridge ran three plays and punted. East Side got aggressive on the first play as Battle found freshman receiver DJ Miller down the middle for a 41-yard pickup.

On the next play Battle showcased his speed and footwork with a slick run that included making three defenders miss as he scored a 26-yard touchdown to make it 36-7 with 5:28 in the third.

Vasey returned, ran four plays and the Wolves turned the ball over on downs. East Side sophomore receiver Christopher Bennett Jr. capped the Flyers’ ensuing 56-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run for a 43-7 lead.

Vasey had three more carries and was stripped on the Wolves’ next drive. In the last game of his illustrious career Vasey rushed 25 times for 107 yards and one score.

“The season he’s had, he’s been amazing,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “I can’t say enough about our group of guys. They kept plugging away.”

The Flyers turned on the mercy-rule running clock on the first play of their next drive as Battle went deep to junior receiver Rico Bond for a 41-yard touchdown and a 50-7 lead.

An Illinois football commit, Hayden got one carry on what will be his home field next year and scored a 69-yard touchdown on the Flyers first play of the fourth quarter. It was their eighth touchdown, tying the Class 6A title game record for most in a game. This year’s team joins the 1989 East Side team and Mundelein Carmel (2003) as the only ones to score eight. Montini scored 10 touchdowns in the 2010 Class 5A game for the overall mark.

For the game, Battle completed 10 of 12 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and another touchdown. It was a masterful performance a year after he felt utterly responsible for the Flyers’ one-point championship game loss.

“It was big. I just wanted to come back and finish,” Battle said.

Added senior right tackle Miles McVay, “He decided to let his arm go to work today.”

East St. Louis played in its third consecutive championship game, and had the playoffs not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 Sunkett believes it would have been four. It’s the first time the Flyers made three consecutive championship game appearances since Bob Shannon’s powerhouse program was at the peak of its powers.

This year’s title, the 2019 title and the 2021 runner up finish were built in large part on the back of the Flyers offensive line. McVay, senior left guard Paris Patterson, senior left tackle Brandon Henderson, senior center Tim Pitts and senior right guard Terran Scarborough were a force that no in-state opponent could match this season. East Side sent the 6-foot-7 McVay, the 6-foot-5 Patterson and the 6-foot-3 Henderson out for the opening coin toss and they simply dwarfed their Prairie Ridge counterparts.

“The coin toss was almost comical, the size difference,” Schremp said. “You can’t match up with that.”

If it wasn’t enough the Flyers were playing for redemption after last season’s near miss, the seniors had something more on their minds. This would have been Jaylon McKenzie’s senior year. The youth football standout was murdered in May of 2019 and the Flyers have carried his memory with them ever since.

“We were really going out and doing it for my brother Jaylon,” McVay said. “Just doing it for the city. We let them down last year. We let my brother in the sky down last year and it wasn’t going to happen again.”