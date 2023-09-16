EAST ST. LOUIS — Leon Howard Jr. heard the whispers as the East St. Louis football team prepared to take the field.

The sophomore linebacker and the Flyers were supposed to be vulnerable.

East St. Louis took that slight personally.

"We wanted it bad," Howard said.

East St. Louis unleashed its full fury on Belleville East, shutting out the Lancers 48-0 in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

"They had a little chip on their shoulders," East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. "Belleville East was kind of taunting them throughout the week, so they wanted to go out and dominate."

East St. Louis (2-2 overall, 1-0 SWC), the No. 2 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, notched its third successive shutout of Belleville East and eighth win in a row over its league rival.

The Flyers registered their 13th consecutive conference win and have won 29 of their last 30 SWC matchups.

"It's always big," Sunkett said. "That's one of your first goals — win the conference. You can't do anything until you win the conference. One down, now we've got O'Fallon on the clock."

The Flyers' defense has not allowed Belleville East to score in the last 145 minutes. The last time the Lancers were able to cross the goal line was a 1-yard touchdown run in the spring-shortened 2021 season.

The East St. Louis defense forced two turnovers and surrendered just 51 yards on Saturday.

Belleville East (3-1, 0-1 SWC) running back Brandon Coleman managed to break free for two runs of 14 and 27 yards, but the Flyers' defense was relentless.

"We had a little chip on our shoulder," Howard said. "We've been working all week and all weekend, we had a bad game down there, so we wanted to step it up and get this (win)."

Battle flashes his dynamic skill set

East St. Louis quarterback Robert Battle was lifted late in the first half to hammer home a message.

"If it's there, trust your guy, if it's not there, run it," Sunkett said. "He had to stop skipping and standing back there. He came out in the second half and it was a big difference."

Battle showed what his legs could do, gobbling up 149 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

"It was first read, second read, after that, I felt like I could beat them with my legs because I believe my legs are very dynamic," Battle said.

It's a new personal best for the quarterback and the second time this season he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark. It's the fifth time in his four-year career that he's broken the 100-yard mark.

Not content with doing it with his legs, Battle torched the Lancers through the air for 311 yards on a 20-for-24 performance that included a pair of touchdowns..

It's the highest total through the air for the future Lindenwood University quarterback since tossing for 344 against Lemont in 2021.

He also connected with six different receivers.

"Coach Sunkett preached to me to spread the ball around and I felt like I could spread it around well today," Battle said.

Penalties limit the scoring

Junior running back TaRyan Martin laughed when asked if he was frustrated when a few of their touchdowns got wiped off the board due to penalties.

Gave him another chance to score, that's all that meant.

"It was great, for real," Martin said. "I got motivated after that. When that stuff happened, we just had to get it right back."

Running mate Larevious Woods echoed his teammate's words.

"It was just motivation after that," Woods said. "To get in there quicker so no flags to call them back."

While his running backs weren't too concerned, Sunkett was frustrated to see three touchdowns get wiped off the board due to penalties.

"We made mistakes that we shouldn't have made," Sunkett said.

Despite the penalties, Martin scored three different times and Woods scored another time in the convincing victory.

Lancers off to best start since 2015

It wasn't the outcome that Belleville East coach Mike Harrison wanted to see on Saturday afternoon, but he took a step back from the immediate loss to see the big picture.

"We're disappointed about the outcome today, wish we had played a little better, but they're a really good ball club," Harrison said. "We're still excited with where we are. We're in a good position for the rest of the ride."

The 3-1 start is the best for Belleville East since the 2015 team also won three of its first four games on the way to a 6-4 record.

That's the last time the Lancers have finished above .500.

"In competition, you win or lose and when you lose you should be mad and frustrated," Harrison said. "I told them that we're going to take it in today, we'll be mad and angry tonight. But come Monday, we'll figure out what the game plan is."